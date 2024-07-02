Everyone has their own breaking in story, and many of them come from applying to and being accepted by screenwriting fellowships.

I wanted to create a comprehensive list of these programs for you to overturn every stone possible while going on your writing journey.

So let's jump into it below.

The Best Screenwriting Fellowships

Academy Nicholl Fellowship

  • Application Dates: Typically opens at the start of the year; closes May 1.

Austin Film Festival Screenplay and Teleplay Competition

  • Application Dates: Typically opens at the start of the year; closes in May.

Black List / Women in Film Episodic Lab

  • Application Dates: Typically open from June-August.

Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment New Writers Fellowship

  • Application Dates: Submission opens on October 16.

Disney Entertainment TV Writing Program

  • Application Dates: Usually deadline on November.

Film Independent Screenwriting Lab

  • Application Dates: Typically closes in October.

Film Independent Episodic Lab

  • Application Dates: Typically closes in February.

Final Draft Big Break Screenwriting Contest

  • Application Dates: Typically opens in the beginning of the year; closes in July.

Fox Entertainment Writers Incubator

  • Application Dates: Final deadline is usually in January.

Humanitas New Voices

  • Application Dates: Final deadline is usually in April.

National Hispanic Media Coalition Series Scriptwriters Program

  • Application Dates: Typically opens and closes in the spring.

NBCUniversal Launch TV Writers Program

  • Application Dates: Typically opens in February.

Nickelodeon Writing Program

  • Application Dates: Application opens in October. Deadline is November 15.

Paramount Writers Mentoring Program

  • Application Dates: Typically open from April - May.

ScreenCraft Screenwriting Fellowship

  • Application Dates: Typically opens in the Fall.

Sesame Workshop Writers’ Room

  • Application Dates: Typically open from May-June.

Sundance Episodic Storytelling Lab

  • Application Dates: Typically opens in February.

Tribeca All Access

  • Application Dates: Typically open from September-November.

Universal Writers Lab

  • Application Dates: Typically opens and closes in October.

Warner Bros. Discovery Access Comedic Voices Program

  • Application Dates: Opens June 6-July 1

Warner Bros. Television Writers’ Workshop

  • Application Dates: Currently on hold. Details will be posted at a later date.

WarnerMedia Access Writing Fellowship

  • Application Dates: Application opens March 8. Deadline is March 21.

The Writers Lab NYC

  • Application Dates: Typically open from January-March.

Let me know what ones I missed in the comments.

