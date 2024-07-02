A Comprehensive List of The Best Screenwriting Fellowships
Here are a few places to apply to help break into screenwriting.
Everyone has their own breaking in story, and many of them come from applying to and being accepted by screenwriting fellowships.
I wanted to create a comprehensive list of these programs for you to overturn every stone possible while going on your writing journey.
So let's jump into it below.
The Best Screenwriting Fellowships
- Application Dates: Typically opens at the start of the year; closes May 1.
Austin Film Festival Screenplay and Teleplay Competition
- Application Dates: Typically opens at the start of the year; closes in May.
Black List / Women in Film Episodic Lab
- Application Dates: Typically open from June-August.
Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment New Writers Fellowship
- Application Dates: Submission opens on October 16.
Disney Entertainment TV Writing Program
- Application Dates: Usually deadline on November.
Film Independent Screenwriting Lab
- Application Dates: Typically closes in October.
- Application Dates: Typically closes in February.
Final Draft Big Break Screenwriting Contest
- Application Dates: Typically opens in the beginning of the year; closes in July.
Fox Entertainment Writers Incubator
- Application Dates: Final deadline is usually in January.
- Application Dates: Final deadline is usually in April.
National Hispanic Media Coalition Series Scriptwriters Program
- Application Dates: Typically opens and closes in the spring.
NBCUniversal Launch TV Writers Program
- Application Dates: Typically opens in February.
- Application Dates: Application opens in October. Deadline is November 15.
Paramount Writers Mentoring Program
- Application Dates: Typically open from April - May.
ScreenCraft Screenwriting Fellowship
- Application Dates: Typically opens in the Fall.
Sesame Workshop Writers’ Room
- Application Dates: Typically open from May-June.
Sundance Episodic Storytelling Lab
- Application Dates: Typically opens in February.
- Application Dates: Typically open from September-November.
- Application Dates: Typically opens and closes in October.
Warner Bros. Discovery Access Comedic Voices Program
- Application Dates: Opens June 6-July 1
Warner Bros. Television Writers’ Workshop
- Application Dates: Currently on hold. Details will be posted at a later date.
WarnerMedia Access Writing Fellowship
- Application Dates: Application opens March 8. Deadline is March 21.
- Application Dates: Typically open from January-March.
Let me know what ones I missed in the comments.
