Writing screenplays are like living in the Wild West. You make your own rules as you go, and you hope to survive to the next gig.

And it takes a little luck to get in between them.

The truth is that the only "rule" in all of screenwriting is to tell a good story. No one cares how you do it, or what things you follow, they just want you to put your best work on the page.

Today, I wanted to show you some common "rules" you'll come across and then dispel them by showing you how great writers have broken them in the past.

Let's get started.

A List of Screenwriting Rules The Searchers (1956) Warner Bros. 1. Three-Act Structure Rule: A screenplay should have a clear beginning (setup), middle (confrontation), and end (resolution).

A screenplay should have a clear beginning (setup), middle (confrontation), and end (resolution). How to Break It: Experiment withnon-linear storytelling, multiple timelines, or focus on character studies that might not have a traditional plot arc.

Experiment withnon-linear storytelling, multiple timelines, or focus on character studies that might not have a traditional plot arc. Example:Pulp Fiction (1994)—Tarantino famously shuffles the timeline, presenting the story in a non-linear fashion. 2. Show, Don't Tell Rule: Use visuals and action to convey information, rather than relying on exposition or internal monologues.

Use visuals and action to convey information, rather than relying on exposition or internal monologues. How to Break It: When done sparingly and strategically, internal monologues or voiceovers can offer unique insights into a character's mind or enhance thematic elements.

When done sparingly and strategically, internal monologues or voiceovers can offer unique insights into a character's mind or enhance thematic elements. Example:Goodfellas (1990)—Henry Hill's voiceover narration guides us through the story, providing context and his personal perspective. He tells us right away, he's always wanted to be a gangster. 3. Avoid Deus Ex Machina Rule: Don't resolve a conflict through an improbable or contrived plot device.

Don't resolve a conflict through an improbable or contrived plot device. How to Break It: If a deus ex machina is used with self-awareness, it can be humorous or even a commentary on storytelling itself.

If a deus ex machina is used with self-awareness, it can be humorous or even a commentary on storytelling itself. Example:Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)—The abrupt ending with the modern-day police is a deliberate and hilarious use of a deus ex machina. Or even in Apocalypto, the arrival of Europeans at the end feels inevitable, and is a good summation of the themes. 4. Every Scene Should Have Conflict Rule: Each scene should move the story forward by presenting an obstacle, challenge, or tension.

Each scene should move the story forward by presenting an obstacle, challenge, or tension. How to Break It: Sometimes, quiet moments of reflection or connection can be just as powerful as conflict-driven scenes, especially in character-driven stories.

Sometimes, quiet moments of reflection or connection can be just as powerful as conflict-driven scenes, especially in character-driven stories. Example:Before Sunrise (1995)—Much of the film is two characters simply walking and talking, but the emotional stakes and growing connection create a compelling narrative. And you;re falling in love along with them, so you want to conversation to keep going. 5. Don't Overuse Dialogue Rule: Film is a visual medium. Use dialogue sparingly and let actions and visuals carry the story.

Film is a visual medium. Use dialogue sparingly and let actions and visuals carry the story. How to Break It: Dialogue-heavy films can work if the conversations are witty, insightful, or thematically relevant to the story.

Dialogue-heavy films can work if the conversations are witty, insightful, or thematically relevant to the story. Example:The Social Network (2010)—The rapid-fire dialogue is a hallmark of Aaron Sorkin's style, and it perfectly captures the energy and intelligence of the characters. 6. Maintain a Consistent Tone Rule: The overall mood and style of your screenplay should remain consistent throughout.

The overall mood and style of your screenplay should remain consistent throughout. How to Break It: Shifts in tone can be jarring but effective if they serve a purpose, such as reflecting a character's changing circumstances or to subvert expectations.

Shifts in tone can be jarring but effective if they serve a purpose, such as reflecting a character's changing circumstances or to subvert expectations. Example:Parasite (2019)—The film masterfully transitions from dark comedy to thriller, enhancing the impact of the social commentary. 7. Give Clear Character Motivations

Rule: Characters should have a strong desire (goal) and a compelling reason (motivation) for pursuing it. This drives their actions and creates conflict.

Characters should have a strong desire (goal) and a compelling reason (motivation) for pursuing it. This drives their actions and creates conflict. How to Break It: Characters without clear goals can be enigmatic or represent a specific theme. They can be driven by impulse or existential questions, adding depth to the narrative.

Characters without clear goals can be enigmatic or represent a specific theme. They can be driven by impulse or existential questions, adding depth to the narrative. Example:Lost in Translation (2003)—Bob and Charlotte wander through Tokyo without clear objectives, but their shared sense of isolation and longing creates a powerful emotional connection. 8. Plant and Payoff Rule: Introduce information or objects early in the story (plant) that become significant later (payoff), creating a sense of interconnectedness and surprise.

Introduce information or objects early in the story (plant) that become significant later (payoff), creating a sense of interconnectedness and surprise. How to Break It: I honestly think this is the one rule you should follow all the time. I have no idea how anyone has "broken" this one, but if you do, let me know. 9. Limit the Number of Main Characters Rule: Focus on a few well-developed characters rather than a large ensemble to avoid confusing the audience or diluting the emotional impact.

Focus on a few well-developed characters rather than a large ensemble to avoid confusing the audience or diluting the emotional impact. How to Break It: Ensemble casts can work if each character has a distinct arc and contributes to the overall story. Strong relationships and interactions can create a rich tapestry of personalities.

Ensemble casts can work if each character has a distinct arc and contributes to the overall story. Strong relationships and interactions can create a rich tapestry of personalities. Example:Love Actually (2003)—This romantic comedy interweaves multiple love stories, each with its own set of characters, exploring different facets of love and relationships. 10. Start Late, Leave Early Rule: Jump into the action quickly (start late) and end the story before it drags on (finish early). This keeps the pacing tight and the audience engaged.

Jump into the action quickly (start late) and end the story before it drags on (finish early). This keeps the pacing tight and the audience engaged. How to Break It: Slow-burn stories can be captivating if they build tension and atmosphere effectively. Epilogues or extended endings can offer closure or explore the aftermath of events.

Slow-burn stories can be captivating if they build tension and atmosphere effectively. Epilogues or extended endings can offer closure or explore the aftermath of events. Example:The Godfather (1972)—The film begins at the start of a wedding, a relatively early entry point into the story. But this extra time allows for a quick establishment of characters and relationships before delving into the complex family drama.

As you can see, there's a good reason to break every established rule, all in favor of writing the best screenplay you can.

So don't sweat the rules, just put everything you've got into writing the best screenplay possible.

Let me know what you think in the comments.