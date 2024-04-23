If your a fan of comedy legend Seth MacFarlene you know the guy loves cartoons. Considering he's the showrunner of some of the biggest adult cartoon shows in history that's no surprise, but if you take a look deeper into his oeuvre his appreciation of the art form is apparent in almost everything he touches.

Macfarlane got his start working for Hanna-Barbera before creating and voice acting in his long-running shows Family Guy and American Dad. Not to mention he's quite talented as a jazz singer and songwriter to bat.

What may be oft overlooked due to the cruder nature of his comedy, MacFarlane is actually a super smart, super thoughtful guy. Recently, he worked with Martin Scorsese's archival film project to help restore classic cartoon short films from 1920 to 1940 that otherwise could have been lost.

We were lucky enough to see this shorts block screened at TCM this weekend where Macfarlane introduced the shorts and talked a bit about the restoration process a bit before the premiere of Back From The Ink: Restored Animated Shorts (2024).

Check out the intro below!