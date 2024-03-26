Who doesn’t love a good, new 50mm lens? The nifty-fifty as they say is a staple of any film or video pros camera bag for a reason. With this latest version from Sigma, we have one of the fastest, sharpest, and smallest options now on the market available for your L-mount or Sony E systems.

Let’s look at the new Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art Lens and how it sits as the lightest and brightest in Sigma’s 50mm prime lineup, and explore how it might be a solid option for your video (or photo) needs.

Introducing the Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art Lens With the option to be fitted for Leica L-mount or Sony E cameras, this new Sigma 50mm is designed for everyday use by all types of content creators. Driven by Sigma’s dual HLA (high-response linear actuator) motors, this new 50mm should deliver the quiet and high-speed performance that modern shooters need for all fast-action and on-the-go projects. There’s also a new focusing system at play here that allows for a more compact design overall that will make this lens much lighter than its counterparts. And, with a classic focal length combined with a vast f/1.2 maximum aperture, shooters will be able to effortlessly capture a variety of subject matter on a variety of shoots. There are also some neat physical buttons and switches that should make the lens easier to use and very reliable in the field. Also, to reduce ghosting and improve contrast, Sigma is featuring a super multiplayer coating on the glass elements as well.

Dual HLA-Drive Floating Focusing A large selling point for this new Sigma 50mm lens might be the lens’ aforementioned dual HLA-driven floating focusing system which features one group near the front of the lens and one group near the back. This will provide stable optical performance from close to distance focus distances. This design also minimizes focus breathing, which means with very little change in the angle of view as focal distances change, you’ll be able to keep focus much better when recording video. The dual floating HLA autofocus also archives focus more smoothly, swiftly, and silently than previous Sigma lens models for both photo and video. The lens will also feature a manual focus ring that will be assignable to linear or non-linear response on compatible camera models, further providing more focus controls and flexibility when out in the field. Sigma 50mm f/1.2 Sigma

Price and Availability The new Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art Lens is now online and available for pre-order with shipments expected to be available by mid-April. Here are the full specs and purchase options below: Full-Frame | f/1.2 to f/16

Fast, Wide-Aperture Lens

High-Response Linear Actuator AF System

Four Aspherical Lens Elements

Rounded 13-Blade Diaphragm

De-Clickable Aperture Ring

Super Multilayer Coating

Dust- and Splash-Resistant Construction