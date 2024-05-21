While it's fun to stay brand-loyal to your favorite manufacturer when they do offer both cameras and lenses, it also locks you in to not being able to explore and expirament with other brands—at least to see waht they're doing and how their technology differs from your favorite brand's identity.

Sometimes it can actually be better to mix-and-match a bit. Which is why for this week's "Deals of the Week," we're looking at three Sigma Art Lens options specifically to use with your Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. We have one zoom and two primes to share with you that could make a nice package together for your favorite Sony camera.

Sigma Art Zoom As part of the Art line within Sigma's Global Vision series, this lens is designed to achieve truly notable optical performance and is ideally suited for creative and artistic applications. It features a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture that is well-suited for working in available light conditions and provides greater control over depth of field when using shallow depth of field techniques.



Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art Lens for Sony E static.bhphoto.com As part of the Art line within Sigma's Global Vision series, this lens is designed to achieve truly notable optical performance and is ideally suited for creative and artistic applications. $1099 $899 Buy Now

Sigma Art 35mm A classic wide angle lens updated for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless systems, the 35mm f/1.4 DG DN from Sigma is an Art-series prime characterized by its advanced and updated optical design, sleek profile, and bright design. The f/1.4 maximum aperture enables working in low-light conditions and also provides increased control over depth of field for achieving shallow depth of field effects.

Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens for Sony E www.bhphotovideo.com A classic wide angle lens updated for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless systems, the 35mm f/1.4 DG DN from Sigma is an Art-series prime characterized by its advanced and updated optical design, sleek profile, and bright design. $899 $799 Buy Now

Sigma Art 85mm As part of the Art line within Sigma's Global Vision series, this lens is designed to achieve truly notable optical performance and is ideally suited for creative and artistic applications. Portrait-length lens is designed for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras but can also be used with APS-C models where it provides a 127.5mm equivalent focal length. Bright f/1.4 maximum aperture is particularly well-suited for working in available light conditions and provides extensive control over depth of field for isolating subject matter with selective focus.

