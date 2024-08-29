Considering the last Sony 85mm G Master portrait prime lens came out eight years ago, one of Sony’s most popular lenses was just about due for an upgrade. Luckily today both photographers and video shooters can rejoice knowing that there are new—and very much improved—options out there for their portrait prime shots.

The news? Sony revealed today that they’re launching the second generation of G Master prime lenses. Not only that, but the new Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II lens is going to be the first of a larger rollout. It will be more compact and lighter, as well as deliver smoother bokeh, and better autofocus, and still retain the highest image quality.

Let’s take a look at this new Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II and explore how it might be right for you and your hybrid photo and shooting needs.

Introducing the Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II Billed as being sharper, faster, and lighter, this new Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II is also still very much one of the higher quality portrait primes on the market and suited for all types of hybrid shooters. The overall design has indeed been slimmed, trimmed, and newly outfitted as Sony has upgraded its most popular portrait prime with the FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II Lens to feature faster autofocus, smoother bokeh, and video-friendly functionality. This new lens should deliver top-of-the-line G Master sharpness and bokeh quality, along with pleasing image quality that is well-suited for stills and videos in portrait, event, and other shallow depth of field applications.

Better for Video Too Sony shares that this new FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II will also be improved for video with focus tracking that is set to be precise and smooth at frame rates up to 120 fps. Focus breathing will also be minimized with added support for breathing compensation—a new function in select Cine-line and Alpha cameras. The linear response manual focus feature will also ensure accurate and intuitive manual focusing, while the lens body will include several tactile controls, most notably featuring a de-clickable aperture ring, along with an iris lock switch and an AF/MF switch which should be quite appealing to video shooters.

Price and Availability Overall the new Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II will be 13% smaller and 20% lighter and should represent the best aspects of Sony’s new G Masters generation of lenses. The FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II is available to pre-order with units expected to ship by the end of August 2024. Here are the full specs and purchase options: Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Fast Portrait-Length Prime

20 percent Lighter, 13 percent Smaller than Previous

XD Linear Motor Autofocus

Aperture De-Click and Lock Switches

Iris Lock Switch

XA and ED Elements

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Fluorine Coating

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction