Another new on-camera monitor solution is here for filmmakers who want to take their cameras on the run, into tight situations, and find new angles to help their films and video content stand out. That new on-camera monitor is the Focus 504 from SmallHD, which, as the company’s name implies, is small and HD.

Let’s take a look at this new on-camera monitoring solution and what it aims to provide with its sharp 5” LCD screen, Rec. 709 color processing, and other helpful features and specs.

The SmallHD 504 On-Camera Monitor Credit: SmallHD At this point, there are 50 great on-camera monitors for filmmakers and video pros to choose from when rigging their cameras with helpful monitoring solutions. With that diversity comes opportunity, since most of them are solid and affordable. This new Focus 504 from SmallHD continues this trend as it offers some great specs and features with its 5" LCD with 1920 x 1080 resolution, Rec. 709 color processing, 1000 cd/m² brightness, touchscreen control, and the latest SmallHD PageOS firmware, which are all available for under $1,000 here at launch. The SmallHD 504 will really shine with PageOS, as shooters can customize pages of monitoring tools and focus aids with a tap. This is where you'll get the most support: the app unlocks a settings dashboard, preconfigured pages and tabs, templates, LUT support, exposure assist, overlays, function buttons, and other helpful tools.

Price and Availability Credit: SmallHD The Focus 504 also provides HDMI 2.0 and 3G-SDI input and output for broad video compatibility and extension, and includes locking USB-C ports for power, data, and video. You’ll also have integrated 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for connectivity with cameras, and the monitor will be powered via a 2-pin LEMO-type input with an external power source, an L-series battery using the built-in rear battery plate, or via the USB-C input. To learn more about this new on-camera monitoring solution, here are the full specs and purchase options. 5" 1920 x 1080 Touchscreen Display

Light & Compact for Handheld Operation

1000 cd/m² Brightness, 100% Rec.709

Integrated Wi-Fi for Camera Control

HDMI 2.0 & 3G-SDI Inputs & Outputs

USB-C Outputs for 5V Accessory Power

SmallHD PageOS with Image Assist Tools

L-Series, USB-C & 2-Pin Power Options

Function Buttons, Four 1/4"-20 Threads