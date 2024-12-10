Despite 2024 clearly being one of the first, perhaps of many, years where AI has been the biggest news story for film and video technology, we’ve actually also seen a surprising amount of high-end cinema cameras announced and released into the filmmaking wild.

From Blackmagic Design’s URSA Cine 17K to the just recently announced ARRI ALEXA 265, there are perhaps more cinema cameras available for filmmakers and video professionals than ever before. Yet, while all of these higher-end cameras are always great options, the responsibility of working with these more sophisticated and more expensive cameras is not to be taken lightly.

This means that video pros gearing up for higher-end and heavier camera rigs are going to need to invest in tripods that can safely support them. Let’s look at this new SmallRig AD-01S heavy-duty tripod with a fluid head kit and explore if this might be a good option for you.

Introducing the SmallRig AD-01S Tripod Featuring a 13.2 lb load capacity (yet with a weight itself of only 9 lbs), this new SmallRig AD-01S Heavy-Duty Tripod and Fluid Head Kit should prove to be a durable, portable support option for professional videographers, cinematographers and all other types of vloggers, photographers, and content creators. Designed as a three-stage tripod, this AD-01S is an upgrade of SmallRig’s previous AD-01 model and should provide a nice construction with durable, lightweight aluminum and feature an adjustable height range of 33.9 to 73.2" along with easy flip locks. The tripod is also quite lightweight for its load capacity and can fold down to 35 inches in length for simplified transport in the included carrying bag.

Heavy-Duty Support for Cinema Cameras As mentioned above, the reason a filmmaker or video pro might want to go with a heavy-duty tripod like this new AD-01S is simply because you always want to make sure that your camera and rig are safely secured. Yes, many of these new high-end cinema cameras are getting smaller and lighter as the compact camera body style becomes more popular. But add-on equipment is also becoming more affordable and more of a necessity, so your camera rigs will most likely always carry significant weight. These cinema cameras are also getting cheaper too, but they’re nowhere near price points where it would ever make sense to risk the safety of your cameras—to say nothing of the safety of yourself and your crews. Along with its maximum head load capacity of the aforementioned 13.2 lbs, the SmallRig AD-01S features an overall maximum tripod load capacity of 33.07 lbs, which should make it capable of handling many cinema camera rigs. SmallRig AD-01S SmallRig

Price and Availability The SmallRig AD-01S heavy-duty tripod and fluid head kit are in stock and available to order now. Here are the tripod’s full specs and purchase options: Aluminum Tripod with Fluid Head System

13.2 lb Load Capacity, Weighs 9 lb

33.9 to 73.2" Height Adjustment

35" Folded Length, 75mm Ball Head

Snap-On Quick Release Plate

Tilt Damping, Fixed Counterbalance

1/4"-20 Anti-Twist Accessory Threads

Includes Carry Bag and Smartphone Holder