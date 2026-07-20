One of the better partnerships going between brands and creators these days is the SmallRig partnership with Potato Jet. This collaboration has given us a good number of solid and reliable products already, but there’s always room for more.

So it’s exciting to see that SmallRig and Potato Jet have continued to team up and have announced some new tripods and monopods coming out here soon. While there are several to explore, let’s look specifically at this new TRIBEX PRO X-Clutch Hydraulic Monopod with Ball Head option, which could be one of the top choices for versatile and creative filmmakers, videographers, and—of course—hybrid-minded content creator pros.

The SmallRig x Potato Jet TRIBEX PRO X-Clutch Hydraulic Monopod with Ball Head Similar to past models in this ongoing collaboration, the TRIBEX PRO X-Clutch Hydraulic Monopod with Ball Head from SmallRig and Potato Jet is constructed from lightweight, durable carbon fiber and aluminum, which helps it excel in both portability and stability. With a slight more of a focus on photography than videography, the monopod can be a great option for a working videographer looking to take on fast-paced shoots in tight spaces thanks to its working height range of 34.3 to 66.9”. The monopod can be quickly extended or retracted using a quick-deploy X-Clut one-touch lever, making it ideal for running-and-gunning and a nice option for wedding videographers and photographers, live event crews, or even content creators or hybrid photo-and-video journalists out in the field.

Price and Availability Credit: B&H As mentioned above, this is only one of the new offerings of monopods and tripods being released by SmallRig as part of this line; however, this is perhaps the top monopod option, and if you’re serious about gearing up with the best gear, then it could be the one to check out first and foremost. If you’re curious to see more specs and purchase options, check them out below. Head Load Capacity: 26 lb

Working Height Range: 34.3 to 66.9"

Lever for One-Touch Height Adjustment

3-Section Carbon Fiber Leg, Flip Locks

360° Ball Head with Arca-Type QR Plate

Knob Tilt Adjustment, 7-Step Damping

1/4"-20 Anti-Twist Accessory Threads

Carbon Fiber & Aluminum Construction

Weighs Only 4.6 lb

Includes Carrying Case, Phone Holder