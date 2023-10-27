How do you marry practical and visual effects without bumping the audience? That’s what the team behind the film, Snatchers did. Snatchers is a horror-comedy film about a teen girl who wakes up nine months pregnant with an alien.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman speak with filmmakers Stephen Cedars and Benji Kleiman to discuss:



Practical effects - what are they?

Some of our favorite practical effects in film

How practical effects can be more effective than CGI

Scaring away Bob Murawski with the smell of farts

Finding a balance between CGI and practical effects

How Stephen and Benji approach writing sketches

Transitioning into making feature films

SNATCHERS Official Trailer

