How do you marry practical and visual effects without bumping the audience? That’s what the team behind the film, Snatchers did. Snatchers is a horror-comedy film about a teen girl who wakes up nine months pregnant with an alien.

[embed link above]

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman speak with filmmakers Stephen Cedars and Benji Kleiman to discuss:

  • Practical effects - what are they?
  • Some of our favorite practical effects in film
  • How practical effects can be more effective than CGI
  • Scaring away Bob Murawski with the smell of farts
  • Finding a balance between CGI and practical effects
  • How Stephen and Benji approach writing sketches
  • Transitioning into making feature films

SNATCHERS Official Trailer

