How do you marry practical and visual effects without bumping the audience? That’s what the team behind the film, Snatchers did. Snatchers is a horror-comedy film about a teen girl who wakes up nine months pregnant with an alien.
[embed link above]
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman speak with filmmakers Stephen Cedars and Benji Kleiman to discuss:
- Practical effects - what are they?
- Some of our favorite practical effects in film
- How practical effects can be more effective than CGI
- Scaring away Bob Murawski with the smell of farts
- Finding a balance between CGI and practical effects
- How Stephen and Benji approach writing sketches
- Transitioning into making feature films
SNATCHERS Official Trailer
Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:podcast@nofilmschool.com.
Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.
From Your Site Articles
- SXSW Announces Headliners, Midnighters and Festival Favorites for SXSW FILM 2019 ›
- The Cameras and Lenses Used to Shoot the Films of SXSW 2019 ›
Related Articles Around the Web
podcastno film school podcastvideobloody disgustinggenretrailershorror moviesmoviehorrormoviescliptraileryoutube.com