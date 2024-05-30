Big movie studios relationship's with AI most commonly are conversations behind closed doors. But this week Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra came out very strongly in favor of artificial intelligence being used in movies.

During an investor event in Japan, Vinciquerra said, “We are very focused on AI. The biggest problem with making films today is the expense,” and he continued, “We will be looking at ways to… produce both films for theaters and television in a more efficient way, using AI primarily.”

This is the first time we've gotten a completely straightforward answer when it comes to how a studio wants to use AI and why. Although cutting costs is a little vague, to me it seems like they're turning over every rock to figure out a way to make things less expensive.

Movies are expensive for a number of reasons, but to me, the use of AI to cut costs usually comes at the expense of hiring human beings, and is not something used to cut costs elsewhere.

It's hard to sit here and come up with a better business plan for Sony without looking deeply into their books. But I would avoid the high cost of making movies by making more movies—hear me out—I think that Sony has been in the business of making very expensive blockbusters, and maybe as a change for a year, they should try making a few more movies that cost less.

Greenlight more mid-budget movies, and you'll be able to have a few more chances at having a surprise blockbuster that allows you to fund the other ones. When you take a few limited, expensive shots; you really need them all to be mega hits.

If we pivot toward modest hits, those profits might be able to pay for a lot more in the future.

I'm not against AI as a tool that we wield to make better or cheaper movies, but I think it's a real buzzword that people say without physical implications on how AI would deliver those things.

I look forward to seeing where this all goes.

