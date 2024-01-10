Beloved HBO premium programThe Sopranos is approaching its 25th anniversary, and the folks at HBO are celebrating by editing one of the greatest TV shows of all time into 25-second clips they plan to put on... TikTok.

The official TikTok will take each episode in the historic series and cut it down, making you able to "watch" the series in under an hour.

Zach Enterlin, executive VP of brand, content, and creative of streaming marketing for HBO and Max, said in a press statement, “The Sopranos left an indelible imprint on the global entertainment culture and was instrumental in defining HBO as the destination for groundbreaking, award-winning programming."

The statement continued, “The many ways we will honor this 25-year milestone will allow fans to celebrate the Soprano legacy and pay tribute to the characters that have had such an enduring impact.”

They will also showcase behind-the-scenes clips and some never-before-seen footage from the TV show.

I'm unaware how (or if) this marketing ploy will pay residuals to the cast and crew or if it just puts things on Social Media, but I find the re-editing of an episode down into bite-sized snippets will diminish the intricate plotting, dialogue, and world of an all-time great TV show. I mean, Quibi didn't last and they made shows catered to that medium. R.I.P., Quibi.

Why not just put on teasers for the episodes and launch some sort of bigger, more in-depth retrospective?

Well, you're only as good as your last Tik Tok. Let us know what you think of this approach in the comments.