Over the last few years, my concerns with AI have grown exponentially. It's not just about the laziness of people who want to stop reading and writing, but also the ability to saturate the internet with fake videos, which can not just confuse people but be used to outright lie to them, as well.

Now that Sora 2 has dropped, and got an unprecedented million downloads in just a few days, the internet is also flooded with ways to remove the watermark on the video feature, taking away the one marker that informed viewers that they were watching an AI video.

What could go wrong?

This was inevitable, and yet it only took around 5 days for it to happen. Everyone predicted it, and it's infuriating that the people behind Sora did not take it seriously.

“At launch, all outputs carry a visible watermark,” OpenAI rather naively said in a blog post . “All Sora videos also embed C2PA metadata—an industry-standard signature—and we maintain internal reverse-image and audio search tools that can trace videos back to Sora with high accuracy, building on successful systems from ChatGPT image generation and Sora 1.”

I'm not sure how they didn't anticipate people bypassing it that quickly, but it shows a complete lack of self-awareness or caring.

There are already many TikTok videos going viral without a watermark, and now we have to worry about how easy it will be to bypass the image and likeness features they already promised, or all the copyright issues.

For The General Public

I am so worried about scams or people creating fake news reels of public figures that incite violence or preach things in bad faith.

You can imagine people creating fake FaceTimes to scam the elderly out of money or making fake news broadcasts that can do the same.

What about a world leader saying nukes are on the way or singling out a group or a person that they want hurt or arrested?

There are so many dystopian possibilities.

What's the Worry For Filmmakers?

For those of us who have dedicated our lives to the craft, the threat is more insidious than simple job replacement. It’s an existential crisis for the art form itself, attacking its value from multiple angles.

The Devaluation of Skill and Craft

Filmmaking is a collaborative art form built on decades of accumulated knowledge and specialized skills.

You have to try and fail a lot to get good.

A Director of Photography doesn’t just point a camera; they understand how to convey emotions with lights and angles.

A VFX artist spends years mastering software to create seamless, believable worlds.

You have to write a lot of screenplays before you find your voice and your audience.

When a prompt can generate a visually stunning shot "in the style of Roger Deakins," it cheapens the very meaning of that learning and style.

The "happy accidents" and human spontaneity that make movie magic are replaced by calculated, algorithmic stuff based on what's come before it.

You're not learning or developing anything new ever; you're just copying the past.

Intellectual Property and Artistic Identity

The most immediate battleground is over the data these models are trained on. It is an almost certainty that Sora 2 was trained on a massive library of existing films and videos, likely without the consent of or compensation for the original creators.

The world's collective work—every shot we’ve ever framed, every scene we’ve ever cut—is being used to build the very machine that wants to wipe us out.

This leads to a massive creative problem: how can you protect your unique visual language when an AI can replicate it on demand? What stops a studio from firing a director and simply instructing an AI to finish the film “in their style”?

It turns an artist's signature into a reproducible commodity and strips them of their most valuable asset: their voice.

Auteur theory is moot if a computer can just take who you are and try to replicate it.

The Flood of "Content" Over Art

Look, you can champion the alleged democratization of film all you want, but having at least a small barrier of entry kept a tidal wave of boring content at bay.

Now, the floodgates are opening.

The internet will be drowned in a sea of technically proficient but soulless AI-generated shorts, commercials, and videos.

How are you going to be found among all the muck and slop?

For independent filmmakers, this means it will be exponentially harder for thoughtful, human-created work to be discovered.

Summing It All Up

Like I said at the top, I've been worried for a while, and it seems like these companies are never going to actually police themselves. We can't even trust them to have watermarks work out, so why are we trusting them to do anything else?

Let me know what you think in the comments.