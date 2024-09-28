Are you a fan of Academy-qualifying short films? What about a myriad of them available online through November? Well, oh baby, do we have a pitch for you.

Short Shorts Film Festival (SSFF) & Asia is one of our favorite, extremely innovative collaborators, and they're offering access to some of their best shorts of the 2024 festival this Fall for their "Screening in Autumn" event. They have several specially coordinated programs hosted for your viewing pleasure, all for $12, dates ranging from now through Nov. 7.

Check out what's in store below! And click here to visit their site directly.

Women in Focus Program SSFF & Asia "Maybe Someday"

Director: Praditha Blifa Rahayu/22:08 /Indonesia/2023 Sri and Yanti, two teeange girls who are blind, have been close friends since they lived in a dormitory. They are inseparable and always together. One day, Yanti announce her plan to move out of town to pursue her dream. It makes Sri angry and keep questioning: whether they even deserve to have dreams?



Special Screening SSFF & Asia "Haunted by the Sound of the Wind" Director: Xavier Tera/13:00 /Canada/2023 As Spring blooms, Yuki's disassociation with light and hope is faded by torment. Mourning and trapped by her own house, the impermanence of life is actualized in personal reconnection with an old encounter.

SSFF & Asia "The Chicken" Director：Neo Sora/13:31 /U.S.A/2020 As Spring blooms, Yuki's disassociation to light and hope is faded by torment. Mourning and trapped by her own house, the impermanence of life is actualized in personal reconnection through an old encounter.

“CRAFT STORIES AROUND JAPAN” Streaming Schedule SSFF & Asia ■Sep. 26-Nov.7 CRAFT STORES AROUND JAPAN 6 short films which depicts tradition, crafts, and artisan culture of Japan. ■Sep.26- Oct.10 Comedy & Family Shorts 15 short films including J-WAVE Sound of Cinema Award winner ”Cantata” ■ Oct.11-Oct.24 Animation Shorts 15 short films including “SEPIA NOTES”, a nominee of U-25 Project ■Oct.25-Nov.7 SSFF&ASIA 2024 Award Winning Program 21 short films including Grand-Prix, George Lucas Award winner “Sen”

Swiss Shorts: Swiss Eyes on Japan SSFF & Asia "Johan, l'épreuve du feu (Johan, Trial by Fire)" is a documentary set in Hiroshima following Johan, a Swiss man who fell in love with Japanese swords and became a swordsmith. "THIRD WHEEL" offers a comedic take on a love triangle, unveiled through psychic powers in the Edo period and "TOKYO RAIN" presents a mysterious story of Tokyo in the near future, where rain continues to fall. This year, which marks the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Japan, we invite you to rediscover the fascinating Japan depicted in these three short films by Swiss directors. After the screening, special guests Johan Leutwiler—Japan's first foreign swordsmith— and director Romain Guélat, who followed his story in the documentary "Johan, l'épreuve du feu", will make a special appearance to discuss the making of the film and Johan's thoughts on his passion as a sword-smith.

Oct. 26 @ Tokyo Photographic Art Museum

How to Watch All the works are available at the Online Grand Theater, on the platform LIFE LOG BOX. https://app.lifelogbox.com/shortshortsonlinegrandtheater Please purchase a “Online Grand Theater Passport” at the site. ＄12 for all the programs（outside Japan）



