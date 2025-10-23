Writers generally split into two camps when approaching a new project.

Some meticulously outline every scene, mapping the character arcs and working from a beat sheet.

Others just start writing and figure things out along the way. They're just on the ride.

The writing community calls these types "plotters" and "pantsers." Pantsing—that is, writing by the seat of your pants—is the preferred method for Stephen King and many other successful writers.

The term "pantser" wasn't coined by King, but he's become one of its most famous advocates through his candid discussions about the craft.

King's Approach to Story

In his book On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft, King said, "I distrust plot for two reasons: First, because our lives are largely plots even when you add in all our reasonable precautions and careful planning and second, because I believe plotting and the spontaneity of real creation aren't compatible."

King believes stories essentially create themselves, and the writer's job is simply to give them space to develop and transcribe what unfolds.

He's compared the process to excavating fossils or starting with an image you don't understand. The writing is a process of discovery.

This doesn't mean King writes completely blind. He just might have a little less of a plan than other writers.

When asked about his process, King declared, "Outlines are the last resource of bad fiction writers who wish to God they were writing masters' theses."

So, he feels pretty strongly about it.

What This Means for Your Writing

Understanding whether you lean toward plotting or pantsing affects everything from your daily routine to how you handle writer's block.

Pantsers like King benefit from the excitement of uncovering a story as it "happens" in the brain. It can surprise them just as much as it will surprise readers later.

This approach often produces more organic character development, since the writer isn't forcing characters to change by a certain beat.

It might help you write faster, too. It's probably why King can finish a book in three months, although diligence is certainly important for that speed, too.

But pantsers often struggle with pacing problems and structural issues. They might also get stuck early on, which has definitely happened to me when I've tried this. If you don't have an ending in mind, you might be casting about in the wilderness for a long time to find it. It might also result in a messy first draft that requires more editing.

Plotters usually have solid structure and consistent pacing because they've mapped everything beforehand. But it has its downsides, too—sometimes you feel so locked into a structure that doesn't work that you get stuck and can't move forward. Classic writers' block.

Finding Your Method

Most writers actually fall somewhere on the spectrum between pure plotter and pure pantser. You might outline major plot points, but then improvise the beats between. Perhaps you start out freely ideating, but then figure out your structure for the second half.

Experiment to find what keeps you writing.

King's method works for him. He's published more than 60 books using this approach. But plenty of successful writers work the opposite way.



Some writers need the security of an outline. Others need the freedom to explore. Most need something in between.

Try both methods on smaller projects like short scripts or treatments to see what feels natural. Pay attention to when you feel most excited about writing versus when you feel stuck or bored.

Let us know how you approach your projects in the comments.