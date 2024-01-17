With the Sundance Film Festival right around the corner, the festival committee has come together to celebrate some of the best movies that debuted there.

Sundance started in 1985 and has been the proving ground for some of the greatest writers and directors working today.

So how do you pick what movies are the best that debuted there?

Their press release enlightened us on this question, saying, "In honor of this milestone Festival, filmmakers, critics, and industry members shared their personal top 10 lists. Over 500 people participated—pouring over the nearly 4,000 feature films that have been presented at the Festival—and below is the collective top 10 list of the Sundance Film Festival films that have touched hearts and changed lives."

Check out the list below!

All Time Top Ten Sundance Films 'Reservoir Dogs' CREDIT: Miramax

10. Blood Simple (1985), Joel and Ethan Coen 9. Y tu mamá también (2002), Alfonso Cuarón 8. Boyhood (2014), Richard Linklater 7. Before Sunrise (1995), Richard Linklater 6. sex, lies and videotape (1989), Steven Soderbergh 5. Memento (2001), Christopher Nolan 4. Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris 3. Get Out (2017), Jordan Peele 2. Reservoir Dogs (1992), Quentin Tarantino 1. Whiplash (2014), Damien Chazelle

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival will take place January 18–28, 2024, in person in Park City and Salt Lake City, with a selection of titles available online nationwide from January 25–28, 2024.

Maybe we'll get another all-time great film this year.

What do you think of this ranking? Let us know in the comments.