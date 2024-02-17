Are Super Bowl Ads Creative Anymore? Plus, a New Film Camera!
"Celebrity gags. It’s not special anymore when literally everyone is doing it."
Paramount +
Feb 17, 2024
If you’re anything like us, we only watch the Super Bowl for the awesome commercials, but sadly this year’s ads leave much to be desired. While we are disappointed by the Super Bowl commercials, we are happily surprised by two major announcements in the filmmaking space. One announcement comes from The Academy Awards, and the other announcement comes from Kodak.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:
- The lack of visuals and creativity in this year’s commercials
- Trusting your gut feeling
- The Academy Awards - they are introducing a new category
- Why people don’t appreciate what a casting director does
- Benefits to starting as a casting director
- Kodak’s new camera we have all been waiting for - for literally 8 years
- How this new camera is great for modern production sets
- Why per-screen averages are more important than box office numbers
