If you’re anything like us, we only watch the Super Bowl for the awesome commercials, but sadly this year’s ads leave much to be desired. While we are disappointed by the Super Bowl commercials, we are happily surprised by two major announcements in the filmmaking space. One announcement comes from The Academy Awards, and the other announcement comes from Kodak.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: The lack of visuals and creativity in this year’s commercials

Trusting your gut feeling

The Academy Awards - they are introducing a new category

Why people don’t appreciate what a casting director does

Benefits to starting as a casting director

Kodak’s new camera we have all been waiting for - for literally 8 years

How this new camera is great for modern production sets

Why per-screen averages are more important than box office numbers

