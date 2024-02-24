If you are at square one in your filmmaking journey, you are probably confused about where to start. You’re not sure how you are going to pay the bills, let alone finance your projects. You’re also worried about the state of the industry and wondering if you have a shot at success.

Our guest, Ana Liza Muravina, believes that if you’re serious about filmmaking, “it’s your responsibility to understand what kind of business you’re getting into.”



In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with filmmaker Ana Liza Muravina to discuss: How the industry has transformed

The decline of tv and film consumption

What a period of consolidation means for filmmakers

The power of attaching certain elements to your project

Ensuring the project you are pitching is financially viable

Foreign Sales - what are they and how are they impacted by streaming services

Becoming clear on the project you are making

Finding patrons and supporters in your local area

The importance of casting valuable actors

Figuring out what you want out of your career

Having a collaboration agreement and what it should look like

