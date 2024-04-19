Supermicro is a globally recognized technology leader best known for developing superfast, innovative server solutions integrating the latest tech into products. How does this apply to filmmakers?

Anyone in post production knows that a faster rig means less headaches and more super power for any gig. If you're looking to update your rig with the fastest server speeds is in for a treat with the advancements Supermicro is making integrating AI for smarter, faster equipment.

We stopped by their booth to check out what they had in store to show off at NAB 2024. Check out the interview below.

Supermicro at NAB Show 2024

