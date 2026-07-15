Tamron’s Widest Full-Frame Lens to Date is Here to Expand Your Ultrawide Image-Capturing Capabilities
A look at the new Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 Lens, the company’s widest full-frame lens to date that aims to expand the ultrawide image-capturing capabilities without sacrificing portability.
Available for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount systems, Tamron has released a new ultrawide-angle full-frame lens that is the company’s widest to date.
Ideally designed for photographers, videographers, or other hybrid content creators who are looking for dramatic perspectives and ample coverage, this new full-frame zoom could be a good option for those on a budget who still want solid quality and portability.
Here’s what you need to know.
The New Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 Lens
So, what’s cool about this new Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 Lens really has to do with its full-frame zoom capabilities and features: it offers an expansive angle of view that should be quite helpful for capturing landscapes, architecture, interiors, and more with exceptional edge-to-edge sharpness.
The lens is set to feature a constant, bright f/2.8 maximum aperture that should deliver excellent low-light performance and precise depth control across the entire zoom range.
Like many of the company’s latest lenses, this new full-frame zoom is driven by Tamron’s high-speed VXD linear motor mechanism, which delivers rapid, silent, and highly accurate autofocus performance for both stills and video applications.
Price and Availability
Overall, the lens is quite compact and lightweight, weighing just under 1.3 lb and featuring the usual mix of moisture-resistant design elements and quality optics tailored for fast-paced shooting environments.
If you’d like to possibly scoop up this new ultrawide full-frame zoom yourself, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/16 Aperture
- Lightweight Wide-Angle Zoom
- VXD Linear Motor Focus Mechanism
- Autofocus Support | 7.1" Close Focus
- Toned Profile Next Design
- Rear Sheet-Filter Holder
- Moisture-Resistance | Fluorine Coating
- 12-Blade Rounded Iris | Smooth Bokeh
- Works with TAMRON Lens Utility Software
- Integrated Lens Hood
Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 Lens
Designed for photographers and content creators who demand a dramatic perspective, this 12-20mm f/2.8 Lens from Tamron expands your ultrawide image-capturing capabilities without sacrificing portability.
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