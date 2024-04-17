Quentin Tarantino is an interesting director who makes bold decisions. But after telling us the tenth and final film will be a 70s story about a movie critic, the director has fallen out of love with the idea and will pivot to something else.

While rumors were that Tarantino was out to Brad Pitt to star and was doing a rewrite, the breaking story is that he will come up with another idea to make as his final film, according to Deadline.

There's a precedent for this, Tarantino was going to shelve The Hateful Eight after the script leaked online, but wound up making it anyway.

We'll keep you updated as this story develops.



