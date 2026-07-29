The endless black hole of screenwriting contests is the bane of every writer's existence. It’s hard to know which ones are good and which ones have prizes that actually make a difference.

But what if a competition actually handed you the keys to get your movie made?

Enter The Greenlight List—the annual list recognizing the Top 1% of original screenplays submitted to Greenlight Coverage.

They are giving one winning writer $100,000 in equity financing to produce the film, along with a guaranteed distribution deal—taking the winning script from the page to the screen.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Here is how the pipeline works, and how you can submit your script before the September 10, 2026, deadline.

The Prize: Direct Funding, Real Distribution

The biggest hurdles in indie film are raising money and getting people to actually watch the final product.

Having a contest that actually does that for you and lets your writing speak to that is invaluable.

Here’s what you can take home:



$100,000 in Equity Financing: Production capital to kickstart your budget.

Production capital to kickstart your budget. Guaranteed Distribution: The winning project will be distributed by Level 33 Entertainment, an active indie distributor with a real catalog and actual output.

Want To Enter A Few Scripts?

Most screenplay contests operate on a pay-to-play model: the more scripts you enter, the more your bank account bleeds.

But The Greenlight List does things differently.

“To submit, you just need to be an active Greenlight subscriber on one of the main membership tiers: Basic, Essential, or Pro. It’s not too late to enter—new subscribers can sign up now and receive immediate access to submit their scripts.”



Submit as much as you want: Once you're a subscriber, there is no extra cost per submission. You can submit as many original, feature-length screenplays as you want.

Once you're a subscriber, there is no extra cost per submission. You can submit as many original, feature-length screenplays as you want. Zero friction: If you’re already using Greenlight Coverage to workshop your scripts, you can seamlessly submit those exact drafts directly through the Greenlight Opportunities platform.

If you’re already using Greenlight Coverage to workshop your scripts, you can seamlessly submit those exact drafts directly through the Greenlight Opportunities platform. Industry eyes: The Top 1% of all submissions are vetted by professional industry judges, who will narrow the field down to a Semi-Finalist list, a Top 10, and ultimately, the grand prize winner.

An important note on privacy: Greenlight is SOC 2 Type II certified, meaning your intellectual property is secure. Best of all? Your scripts are never used for AI training.

Key Dates for Submission

If you want a shot at the $100K and the distribution deal, keep these dates on your radar:

Submissions Close: September 10, 2026

September 10, 2026 Semi-Finalists Announced: October 5, 2026

October 5, 2026 Finalists Announced: November 2, 2026

November 2, 2026 Winner Announced / List Released: December 7, 2026

The Bottom Line

Greenlight Coverage is trusted by thousands of writers, producers, and studio executives, and has been featured in Variety, CBC, HuffPost, and right here on No Film School.

If you have a feature script that's ready to go, stop letting it gather digital dust on your hard drive.