Charles Laughton's 1955 masterpiece, The Night of the Hunter, is one of those movies you see and you never forget. It's full of passion, danger, and lots of thrills.

And it has one of the best closing images in any movie ever.

Its chilling depiction of religious fanaticism and predatory evil, as well as its dreamlike atmosphere and haunting visuals, make it one of the most important movies ever made.

It tells the story of two young children fleeing from a murderous preacher with "LOVE" and "HATE" tattooed on his knuckles.

And it's become a movie often referenced by writers and directors as a source of inspiration over the years.

Now, you can read and download the Night of the Hunter script here!

(NOTE: For educational and research purposes only)

Reading this screenplay will help you unlock your own character development, learn about character arcs, and help you nail the tone of your projects.

I can't speak about this screenplay enough; James Agee’s screenplay is a plethora of lessons stretched across a gripping narrative.

So check it out and let me know what you think in the comments!