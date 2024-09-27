Written by Erik Jasan



The inspiration for "The Professional Parent" came from a visit I made to an orphanage in eastern Slovakia, where I was deeply moved by the stories of several Roma children placed in the care of “professional parents.” In Slovakia, professional parenting is not just a vocation but a paid occupation. Unfortunately, in some of the more underdeveloped regions, especially in eastern Slovakia, the role of a professional parent is often sought primarily for financial gain. This system, driven by economic necessity, sometimes leads to a troubling dynamic where the number of children directly correlates to the level of financial benefit.

This reality compelled me to delve into the subject through film. Our story centers on Ingrid, a middle-aged woman who becomes a professional parent to a Roma girl in a village where prejudice against the Roma community runs deep. Ingrid’s decision, though seemingly altruistic, disrupts the fragile balance within her own family, which is already on the brink of collapse.

"The Professional Parent" poster

In my recent work, I’ve been refining my filmmaking style with a focus on how individuals perceive their circumstances through their unique perspectives. I believe that art is deeply subjective, interpreted through the lens of our own experiences and emotions. This philosophy drove me to retell this story as subjectively as possible, framing the narrative through events that unfold intimately around Ingrid.

To achieve this, I adopted a “one-shot, one-scene” technique, which lends a natural, almost documentary-like flow to the action. This method not only grounds the story in realism but also invites the audience to engage more actively, as they piece together the narrative through subtle cues and off screen dialogue. I particularly enjoy this approach because it sparks the viewer’s imagination, making them an active participant in the storytelling process.

Ingrid, our protagonist, initially appears as a loving mother who is willing to cross moral boundaries—working at a grocery store by day and prostituting herself at night—to provide a better life for her biological child. Her intentions seem sincere at first, but as the story progresses, her latent racism emerges, and she transitions into an anti-hero. As a director, it was crucial for me to gradually reveal these layers, allowing the audience to first empathize with Ingrid before confronting the darker aspects of her character.

The film’s production was a collaborative effort with internationally acclaimed filmmakers, including Marian Crisan, cinematographer Tudor Mircea, whose work has been recognized at Cannes, Sundance, and San Sebastian, and editor Catalin Cristutiu, known for his work on AFERIM!, the Golden Bear winner at Berlinale.

"The Professional Parent"

My previous student projects have also found success, being showcased at various prestigious festivals such as the Academy Awards Oscar-qualifying Bengaluru, the 13th Omladinski FF Sarajevo, 15th Buffalo IFF, 46th Denver FF, 21st Miami SFF, and 20th Detmold ISFF. The Professional Parent marks my professional short film debut. In my films, I often explore socially relevant themes, particularly those connected to the issues facing Eastern Slovakia, where I am originally from.

Creating a feature film is an exercise in constructing a believable fiction. The more the filmmakers invest in this fiction, the more authentic the world within the film becomes. When working with actors, I employ a technique where we craft a fictional backstory for each character—details that may never be explicitly revealed on screen but inform the actors’ performances. These nuances contribute to a sense of natural believability that resonates with the audience. A character’s behavior is shaped by their past, by experiences and traumas that may not be fully explained but are deeply felt.

In my work, I strive to explore subjectivity, expressing the narrative through the lens of a single main character. Just as we often perceive our own lives from a singular viewpoint, I plan to continue exploring this perspective in my future projects.