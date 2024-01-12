Awards season is in full swing, and that means it's time for one of my favorite parts: The Creative Roundtables from The Hollywood Reporter.

I love hearing how industry professionals completed some of the year's best movies, and it's a joy to see them talk with one another about process and ideation. Not to mention is very educational and enlightening to the filmmaking processes of some of the best filmmakers around.

For aspiring directors, these insights are invaluable.

This year we have the delight of guests Ava DuVernay (Origin), Blitz Bazawule (The Color Purple), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Greta Gerwig (Barbie), Michael Mann (Ferrari) and Todd Haynes (May December) for the Director's Roundtable, hosted by Yvonne Orji.

They discussed their visions, execution, and hopes for Hollywood, among other fun tidbits from this year in film.

Check it out below.