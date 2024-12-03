Since Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood, it makes sense that California would have some of the best colleges and universities when it comes to screenwriting.

As an LA resident for the last 10 plus years working as a writer, I can say I meet people who went to a bunch of different schools and plenty who didn't go to any of them.

With the constant uncertainty of "where is best" lingering in the air for film-oriented academia, I wanted to make a list of the California State Universities (CSU) schools so that people applying for these kinds of programs could make sure they had these spots on their lists.

Grab a calculator, your favorite script writing software, and let's dive in.

1. USC If you throw a rock in Hollywood, there's a good chance it'll hit someone who went to USC. It's highly regarded as the best film school, and it has a historic screenwriting program. Total cost average on/off campus in 2024/25: $95,225



2. UCLA It feels like the next most popular screenwriting school is UCLA, with its various in-house programs and popular extension programs. Total cost average on campus in 2024/25: $76, 259

3. Loyola Marymount I know so many great LMU grads who have been instrumental in my success in Hollywood. They're wonderful people, and they make me wish I went there. Total cost average on campus in 2024/25: $89,487

4. CSU Northridge CSU Northridge stands out with its dedicated MFA in Screenwriting, taught by industry professionals and emphasizing both craft and business. Total cost average on campus in 2024/25: $18,975

5. CSU Long Beach CSU Long Beach doesn't offer a specific screenwriting degree, but it allows for a screenwriting concentration within its renowned Film and Electronic Arts Department, complete with top-notch facilities. Total cost average on campus in 2024/25: $30,244

6. Cal State LA Cal State LA provides both BA and MA programs in Television, Film, and Media Studies with a screenwriting focus and strong industry connections. Plus, you get to be in Los Angeles—inside Hollywood. Total cost average on campus in 2024/25: $18, 900

7. San Francisco State University San Francisco State University's Cinema Department offers a BA with a screenwriting concentration, fostering a voice in students and providing access to the Bay Area's thriving film community. Total cost average on campus in 2024/25: $19, 404

When choosing, consider program focus, faculty expertise, facilities, location, and alumni network. Visiting campuses, reviewing student work, and aligning the program with your career aspirations are crucial steps in making the best decision for your screenwriting future.

Did you go to a different school in the CSU system that was awesome? We'd love to hear about it.

These kinds of lists are all based on experiences we've heard of and things we can track, but we're always open to learning more information.

Let us know what you think in the comments.