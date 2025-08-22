It's hard to find a TV show more influential or culturally important than Seinfeld. It's a classic sitcom that carried some of the best characters and writing on TV for over a decade.

It's the show I put on any time I know I need a laugh.

What are your favorite episodes of the classic series? It took me a while to compose this, but I'm excited to go over what I think are the best.

Let's dive in.

1. The Contest (Season 4, Episode 11) Are you the "master of your domain"? The episode brilliantly discusses a taboo subject without ever being filthy, which kind of is a hallmark of the comedy we come to expect from Seinfeld.

2. The Soup Nazi (Season 7, Episode 6) Perhaps the most famous Seinfeld episode, Jerry, George, and Elaine become obsessed about a tyrannical soup stand owner who can take away the best soup you've ever had with the snap of a finger.

3. The Marine Biologist (Season 5, Episode 14) Probably my favorite episode. Jerry tells an old college crush that George is a marine biologist, a lie that George is forced to maintain all the way through saving a whale's life.

4. The Opposite (Season 5, Episode 22) George decides to do the complete opposite of every instinct he has, and we get one of the most hilarious out-loud episodes ever.

5. The Puffy Shirt (Season 5, Episode 2) After misunderstanding Kramer's "low-talker" girlfriend, Jerry unwittingly agrees to wear a ridiculous, puffy pirate-style shirt during an appearance on The Today Show. It's one of those zany things that feels like it can only happen in this world.

6. The Strike (Season 9, Episode 10) The introduction to Festivus, which is Frank Costanza's "holiday for the rest of us." We learn all about the aluminum pole, the "Airing of Grievances," and the "Feats of Strength." It perfectly encapsulates the bizarre Costanza family.

7. The Hamptons (Season 5, Episode 21) The gang's trip to the Hamptons results in a series of mortifying situations involving shrinkage, lobsters, and one ugly baby.

8. The Chinese Restaurant (Season 2, Episode 11) A bold, revolutionary bottle episode where the entire plot consists of Jerry, George, and Elaine waiting for a table at a Chinese restaurant. That's it. And it is so funny and so entertaining.

9. The Fusilli Jerry (Season 6, Episode 21) This episode is so whacky: Kramer gets the wrong license plates ("ASSMAN"), and Frank Costanza somehow has a "million-to-one" encounter with Kramer's pasta statue of Jerry. And somehow it all weaves together.

10. The Bizarro Jerry (Season 8, Episode 3) What's Seinfeld without a little Superman? Elaine befriends a new group of guys who are the polar opposites of Jerry, George, and Kramer. It’s a hilarious, surreal exploration of the main characters' flaws and the world.

Summing It All Up This is easily my favorite sitcom of all time, and just a show you can put on to feel good. Over the course of many seasons, these characters made me laugh harder than anyone else, and it's amazing going over these ten episodes.

Let me know what you think in the comments.