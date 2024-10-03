The Storytelling Challenges of 'Transformers One' with Director Josh Cooley

Today, we’re revving up for an exciting conversation with the director of Transformers One.

The work is a breath of fresh air on the silver screen and a nice turn for the franchise. For the first time in a long while, the film sees these heroes animated, and humans are nowhere in sight. We're at the beginning of their story, back when Optimus Prime was Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth), and he was still friends with D-16, who later became Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry).

As they fight against cruel forces on their homeworld of Cybertron, this friendship is tested and eventually broken.

At the helm is Academy Award-winning director Josh Cooley, who was gracious enough to Zoom with us about the film. From Toy Story 4 to Cybertron, Cooley is no stranger to building unforgettable worlds filled with heart, action, and larger-than-life characters. Here, he's breathed new life into the Autobots and Decepticons we all grew up with.

Autobots, roll out!

Telling an origin story Cooley said the most challenging thing about approaching this story was finding balance and tone. "It's obviously Transformers, so there's going to be action and adventure and all that stuff," he said, "but at the same time, I knew it was important to make this as character-based as possible. Because without humans, the whole thing is about the Transformers, so they are our humans. In fact, it's the thing that got me wanting to do the movie was that it's about this relationship between two characters.

"So selling that, selling that it's these guys that we know as antagonists need to be friends at the beginning. That was a big challenge. And then how do you present that in a way that's real? Not just, 'You're my friend! You're my friend!' But in a real way so that by the time you get to the end of the movie, it feels tragic." Setting the story on the homeworld of the Transformers characters also meant they had to set up a great deal of information for both new and seasoned viewers.

"We were working with Hasbro on this, which was great. They were able to give me everything. And at the same time, it was everything. So it was like, 'Okay, we can't do all of this, obviously.'" This could make a film information-heavy right from the start. Cooley and his team chose to mix exposition with tension in the opening.

"That's why in the very beginning, when [Orion Pax] is watching that hologram that's giving you the history of Cybertron, there's also the tension of these guys running to catch him in the middle of that. So it didn't just feel like you're sitting there watching somebody tell you, 'In the beginning, this happened.'

"But that was the condensed version. We worked on getting that down to, 'What's the least amount of words we can use to get this all across in a clear way?'"

Nailing the production design Transformers One Courtesy of Paramount Pictures I told Cooley that parts of the movie really did have that sense of childlike wonder you get while playing with toys, and he said that was by design and a feeling they wanted to capture, especially through production design. "Those toys were colorful; the cartoon is colorful," he said. "I understand why they went for more silver on the live-action ones because you need to make it feel more realistic against a human. But I didn't want to do that in this movie.

"I wanted it to be colorful and to also use that as a storytelling mechanism. When things are going great on their planet, it's really vibrant. But once stuff starts to go south, we totally desaturate things and pull it out. The vibrancy is not just because, 'Oh, they look like toys.' It's because it was a storytelling device." The environment also needed to convey the story (and be engaging). "We're on their planet, and their planet is basically what's at stake," Cooley said. "I always think the audience member has to care about what they're looking at. If the characters are caring about it, we should care about it. And also, it just needs to look cool. Having a big metal ball in the sky to me isn't cool. I don't really want to look at that. So it was like, 'How can we make it as vibrant as possible?'Jason Scheier, my production designer, we worked together on that."

Balancing story for young and adult audiences Transformers One Courtesy of Paramount Pictures Cooley told us, "Knowing that we were trying to make a movie that is for everybody, having come from Pixar, that was the goal there as well. I felt pretty confident in that." So how did he and his team strike that balance?

"Part of that is letting characters be characters, let them be humorous," he said. "I want to make sure that they feel well-rounded, not just cracking jokes the whole time, but they feel like they're living in the world. That's important to me." He went back to the idea of lightness and darkness when thinking about the tone. Cooley loves contrast.

"The lighter it is at the beginning when things are going well, as soon as they start to learn something, then the tone can shift, and they realize things are not what they thought they were, and the relationships are so fractured, then the tone has a drastic shift. And that was all by design. If you started in that tone in the beginning, then the new information wouldn't mean anything." I mentioned there were a few moments that felt like the film pushed the envelope a little bit. One was Bumblebee attempting to go by "Badassatron."

"I wrote that, and I was thrilled that they left that in there. Because when I think of the movies I grew up with in the '80s and '90s, even though they were PG, they'd say a 'shit,' or whatever. There was always that little edge where you're like, 'Oh, I shouldn't be hearing this.'" Turns out, that little bit of edge played well with audiences and execs, and the nickname has already become a fan favorite.



The best (and most challenging) sequences Transformers One Courtesy of Paramount Pictures I told Cooley that Alpha Trion (Laurence Fishburne) was one of my favorite character designs of the movie. His appearance in a key scene where he explains what happens to the Primes is incredibly dynamic. But when asked about difficult moments on the film, Cooley said that was one of them. He didn't want it to be another exposition dump. "So I was thinking, 'Oh, AR could be cool,'" he said. "Augmented reality, what is the version of that that's not just holograms that we can do? And being that Alpha's a Prime, they're kind of godlike. So we made up powers for him to be able to form the story around them, out of sand, or metal filings is how I was presenting it. "And then it became, 'They're not just watching this story. They're actually inside of it.' And the characters are falling over them. That way it could feel like they are really experiencing it firsthand.

"But that technically was a big challenge. I knew ILM would be able to pull it off. They can do anything, but that was a very difficult, difficult scene." While he likes the race sequence, he said his favorite is the finale, and a particularly big moment at the end. We avoided spoilers in our discussion.

"I just love watching the audience watch that scene. This was partially by design, but I didn't realize this would be the reaction. We were on the sound mix stage and I said, 'Once that thing happens ... I wanted the sound to drop out completely.' I love the way it echoes, and you just don't hear anything until that click of the hands grabbing each other." Audiences have responded to this moment. "The first couple audience previews were on the same day, different theaters," he said. "I was really shocked because it was full of kids, full of adults, everything. The entire theater went completely silent and nobody was moving. And that was very weird. "But also, that's what you want as a filmmaker, to really affect them like that. And every single screening I've been to, that has happened. Even one at [Annecy International Animation Film Festival] when we screened it there with a thousand people in the theater, you could hear a pin drop."