Writing a TV show bible is the first step in seeing your idea go from paper to the screen. It's also the document that will ensure that executives and future staffed writers know what's going on. But how do you make one? 

We have a complete guide to making a TV bible as well as a template. But I think it's equally important to look at some professional documents and suss out which strategies they used that work the best for you. 

So check out a plethora of examples below! 

34 TV Bible Examples for Screenwriters 

  1. Battlestar Galactica
  2. Bordertown
  3. Callan
  4. Charlie Jade
  5. The Corner
  6. The Crow
  7. Dark Skies
  8. Dead Zone
  9. Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
  10. Doctor Who
  11. Family Biz
  12. Fargo Season One
  13. Farscape (by Stephen Gallagher for Space Chase, later realized by Rockne S O'Bannon as Farscape)
  14. Freaks and Geeks
  15. Gangs of London
  16. Grey's Anatomy
  17. Lost - Series Format Guide
  18. Marry Me - Pitch
  19. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
  20. He-Ro, Son of He-Man
  21. New Girl - Pitch
  22. Poltergeist: The Legacy
  23. Press Gang
  24. Project Blue Book
  25. Quantum Leap
  26. Robin of Sherwood (Handwritten)
  27. Scrubs
  28. Sheena
  29. Six
  30. Stargate SG-1 - Season Three Writers' Bible
  31. The Starlost
  32. Star Trek
  33. Stranger Things
  34. Terra Nova - Arcs and Mythologies
What did you learn from these? Let us know in the comments!
