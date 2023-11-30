If you're like me, you can't wait to read any TV pilot you can find. The best way to learn writing is to see which scripts are sold and to check out how they're set up on the page. That's why I was so excited to find an entire website dedicated to downloading TV pilots.

It's appropriately named "TV Writing," and just a heads-up, the site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This constitutes a "fair use" of such copyrighted material.

There are hundreds if not thousands of TV pilots on the site for your reading pleasure.

