Modern cameras all strive for three things. Image quality, ergonomics, and affordability (except for ARRI). This is great but has the unfortunate effect of making all cameras feel exactly the same.

That's why cameras like the Canon R5 C, Sony FX3, and BMPCC 6K feel so unique. They also strive for the above three things but approach them in unique ways.

For this "Deals of the Week," we found three cameras on sale that may for you to rethink your creativity.

BMPCC 6K G2 The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera series has been one of the coolest cameras to come out over the past 10 years. The initial release was super tiny but packed an image the punched well above it's weight. The most recently addition to this line is the BMPCC 6K G2, which offered extra affordability in an already budget friendly camera. If you want a great codec (BRAW), funky ergonomics, and a gorgeous image at a price that won't make you sweat, this is the camera for you.

BMPCC 6K G2 The BMPCC 6K G2 is a cine-style camera that features the same 6K S35 sensor, recording features, dynamic range, interface ports, and controls as the 6K Pro, but pares a few features to create a more affordable form. Features include a 5" tilting touchscreen LCD, Pro EVF, and battery grip options, dual mini-XLR audio inputs, an NP-F570 L-series battery slot, and the updated Gen 5 color science. Yaroslav Altunin $1995 $1495 Buy Now

FUJIFILM GFX 100S In my opinion, this has to be one of the coolest cameras I've ever had the chance to use. It's an amazing medium format photo camera that can shoot 4:2:2 10-Bit or BRAW/ProRes RAW on an external recorder. This is as close as Fujifilm will get to making a cinema camera. It has one of the biggest sensors on the market that can shoot RAW. The only cinema camera with a bigger sensor is the ARRI Alexa 65, and you can only rent that. If medium format cinematography is something you want to explore, this is a camera you don't want to sleep on. And for the price, it's an absolute steal.

FUJIFILM GFX 100S The FUJIFILM GFX 100S redefines medium format. It pairs an ultrahigh resolution 102MP sensor with a compact mirrorless camera body design for 16-bit raw imagery with a broad dynamic range, low noise levels, and sensitivity to an ISO 12800. In terms of video, DCI and UHD 4K video recording is possible at 4:2:0 10-bit internally, 4:2:2 10-bit via HDMI, or raw 12-bit if recording externally. Yaroslav Altunin $5499.95 $5199.95 Buy Now

Canon XA60 Camcorder In a world of cinema cameras in DSLR and mirrorless style bodies, why would you even consider a camcorder. But for some applications like docs, live-events, and sports, where having too much gear can be a detriment to your final product, a camcorder could be the right answer. I cut my teeth shooting on the predecessor to the XA60 and it was an amazing tool to have. Before jumping into a mirrorless or cinema camera, consider if your project would best be suited by a camcorder, especially for the price.