Set to retail for under $500, Venus Optics has unveiled its first Laowa tele-macro lens, the 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO.

Designed to revolutionize telephoto, macro, and portrait photography and videography for both beginners and pros alike, this Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO could be a nice option for those looking for a compact and lightweight lens that still offers some versatile functionality.

Let’s explore this new Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO and see how its 1.5X ultra macro magnification and advanced apochromatic optics could possibly be a nice investment for some thrifty hybrid content creators.

The Venus Optics Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO Set to combine a 1.5X ultra macro magnification, some advanced apochromatic (APO) optics, a quite compact and lightweight design, and a lot of versatility, this new Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO from Venus Optics aims to empower photographers and videographers to go after the intricate details that you only really find in portrait-style shoots with close-up subjects and distance scenes. The lens will feature a notable 1.5:1 magnification ratio that should help enable your life-size subjects to be captured with extraordinary detail, while the aforementioned APO design should help to provide consistent, razor-sharp performance. The Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO will also now support manual focus (MF) for Canon RF and L mounts, as well as autofocus (AF) for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon EF mounts, which means you’ll be able to use auto-focusing on subjects from 1.5m to infinity.