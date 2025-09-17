Venus Optics’ First Laowa Tele-Macro Lens Brings Big Portrait Capture Capabilities
A look at the new Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO from Venus Optics and what it can offer for your photo and video work.
Set to retail for under $500, Venus Optics has unveiled its first Laowa tele-macro lens, the 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO.
Designed to revolutionize telephoto, macro, and portrait photography and videography for both beginners and pros alike, this Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO could be a nice option for those looking for a compact and lightweight lens that still offers some versatile functionality.
Let’s explore this new Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO and see how its 1.5X ultra macro magnification and advanced apochromatic optics could possibly be a nice investment for some thrifty hybrid content creators.
The Venus Optics Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO
Set to combine a 1.5X ultra macro magnification, some advanced apochromatic (APO) optics, a quite compact and lightweight design, and a lot of versatility, this new Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO from Venus Optics aims to empower photographers and videographers to go after the intricate details that you only really find in portrait-style shoots with close-up subjects and distance scenes.
The lens will feature a notable 1.5:1 magnification ratio that should help enable your life-size subjects to be captured with extraordinary detail, while the aforementioned APO design should help to provide consistent, razor-sharp performance.
The Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO will also now support manual focus (MF) for Canon RF and L mounts, as well as autofocus (AF) for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon EF mounts, which means you’ll be able to use auto-focusing on subjects from 1.5m to infinity.
Price and Availability
While perhaps not for everyone, particularly higher-end video crews looking for film-centric design, this new Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO could be a nice addition for certain content creators looking for a helpful macro option for photo and video.
Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full-Frame | f/4.5 to f/32
- Ultra-Macro Medium Telephoto Prime
- 1.5:1 Maximum Magnification
- 11.8" Min. Focus, 5.8" Working Distance
- Apochromatic Optical Design
- Autofocus Available from 4.9'
- Assignable Lens Function Button
- USB-C Port and Electronic Contacts
Venus Optics Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5x Ultra-Macro APO Lens
Offering the unique mixture of a long-reach telephoto field of view with greater-than-life-size macro capabilities, the Venus Optics Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5x Ultra-Macro APO is built for capturing intricate details from both close-up and long distances.
