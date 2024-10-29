For indie filmmakers and working video professionals alike, the single biggest—or at least most expensive—decision one might truly make for a project isn’t about the camera, the location, or the casting. It will be the lenses for your shoot. And while cinema lenses are indeed quite expensive, they’re also usually very much worth it.

Following up on the news of ARRI announcing a new line of Ensō lenses the other week, we have an update about Venus Optics announcing a refresh of their popular line of Laowa Proteus lenses.

Let’s take a look at the new “Flex” versions of the Laowa Proteus line of 2x squeeze Super35 anamorphic lenses and their user-interchangeable flaring options which come in four different colors.

Venus Optics Laowa Proteus Flex Cinema Lenses These Venus Optics Laowa Proteus Flex Cinema Lenses are set to come either individually or in 3-lens sets ranging from 28mm to 100mm (the total range will be 28mm, 35mm, 45mm, 60mm, 85mm, 100mm). Each of these lenses have been designed to capture high-definition video with 2x anamorphic squeeze on all of your cameras with S35+ sensors (including cameras like the ALEXA 35 and RED V-RAPTOR, for example). This new Flex series will differ from the main Proteus line by offering an interchangeable flare module to achieve different looks with your footage. All of the lenses in this set feature interchangeable PL and EF lens mounts, markings in feet, a T2 to T22 aperture range, 10 iris blades, a 114 outer diameter, a 105mm front filter thread, and your choice of color lens flares. Venus Optics

User-Interchangeable Flare Modules What’s more appealing about these new Flex lenses is really these user-interchngable flare modules which should ideally make the lenses more of an option for solo shooters and your small video crews trying to create a customized anamorphic look for your higher-end project types. The Venus Optics Laowa Proteus Flex Cinema Lenses will come in four flare color options including amber, silver, blue, and clear and will offer swappable PL and EF mounts for further flexibility. All of the lenses will feature 105mm front filter threads and 114mm front diameters for using a matte box. The weight should increase slightly with these Flex versions, but overall the focal lengths will remain the same and the lenses should be small and light enough for all types of run-and-gun shooting options like gimbal and drone use. Venus Optics

Price and Availability You can purchase these lenses individually or as one of two 3-lens sets, here are the specs and purchase options for the 28mm, 45mm, and 85mm option. You can pre-order the lenses now with shipments expected soon, or keep an eye out for rental options near you. Anamorphic 3-Lens Set for S35 Sensors

Interchangeable Flare Module

T2 to T22 Aperture Range

2x Anamorphic Squeeze Ratio

Silver Color Anamorphic Lens Flare

105mm Filter Thread

0.8 MOD Gears, Imperial Markings