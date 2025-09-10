There are a few tropes I really love, and usually they involve great character growth.

Think enemies-to-friends or enemies-to-lovers, in which we see two people at such odds that we think they could never resolve their differences. When they do, it's magical.

Another one I love is when a villain flips to the good side, or is reframed as a victim, or both. It's a powerful transformation, and the journey of how they get there can be truly compelling.

The challenge is developing a "bad" character so fully and strategically that they become sympathetic.

The reason we love this is because characters, like real people, aren't static. They're always evolving, and sometimes they surprise us. We're drawn to villain-to-victim arcs because real people are complex, and a lot of us love a redemption story.

Writers who nail this technique create characters that audiences will love for years to come.

Here’s how you do it.

How to Write the Villain-to-Victim Arc

Remember Plant and Payoff

One mistake writers make is treating the villain-to-victim reveal as a twist. Surprise! They were good all along. It usually doesn't work.

And even if a villain has a sad past , it doesn't change the fact that they do terrible things. Don't wait until the final act to reveal crucial backstory and expect sympathy.

Instead, plant clues about motivation and background from your character's first appearance. Every cruel action should have an understandable root in some emotion, whether it's jealousy, fear, anger, or something traumatic. You should know what those motivations are, even if they aren't explicitly stated.

Before you get started, write a backstory that explains where your character comes from and their motivations, even if most of it never makes it to the screen.

Include subtext in their dialogue that reveals their worldview.

Show moments of vulnerability, like cracks in their armor, if you can.

Treat the Character Like an Iceberg

What audiences see should be only the tip of your character's psychological iceberg.

For every villainous action, try to identify three underlying emotional triggers.

Plot an arc for your villain that slowly reveals layers in each scene, like the peeling of an onion.

Justify All the Characters' Actions

Your villain's actions should feel inevitable, given their psychology and circumstances.

Create pressure-cooker scenarios that force desperate choices. Show how repeated betrayals or losses change your character's decision-making.

Can you get the audience to think, "I might do the same thing in their position"?

Create a Foil for Your Villain

Mirror your villain's journey with other characters. This way, you can highlight the difference between those who heal and those who don't. You can show how circumstances and choices create different outcomes from similar starting points.

A foil character is a character who contrasts with another, often the protagonist, to highlight and accentuate the traits, values, motivations, or flaws of that character. A foil in this case would be a traditional hero who makes the “better” choices.

That foil can serve as an example for the villain, who might see where redemptive choices can lead to a better life.

Writing Exercises

Try these exercises as you're getting started developing your villain-to-victim arc.

Write the specific moment your villain's worldview changed. What happened? Who was responsible? How did it feel? Let your villain explain their actions to someone they care about. What do they say to make their choices understandable? Write a scene showing the villain in a mundane situation (cooking a ham, attending a family gathering) to humanize them.

7 of Our Favorite Examples of Villain Turned Victim

Darth Vader (Star Wars)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Back in the 1970s, I bet fans would have never imagined the path the galaxy's biggest villain would take. Anakin Skywalker's transformation into this big Dark Side baddie started because of his fear of loss.

His journey from slave child to fallen Jedi is an epic one, but even if you disregard the prequels and just look at the original trilogy, what we have is the redemptive power of a son reaching for his father, which is enough to bring Vader back to the light (and balance the Force after all).

The revelation that this villain was once a victim of politics and Palpatine's manipulation reframes the whole Star Wars saga into an epic tragedy.

Loki Laufeyson (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

- YouTube youtu.be

Loki is a trickster god whose villainy comes from feeling unloved, revealing a character desperate for acceptance and belonging. Loki went "bad" in the MCU because he was struggling with who he was. His surface behavior (mischief, betrayal) stems from deeper wounds (abandonment, inadequacy).

He later finds purpose and worth (and is developed beautifully) in the Loki TV series.

Gollum/Sméagol (The Lord of the Rings)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This is probably the most tragic victim-to-villain transformation in fantasy. Sméagol's corruption by the One Ring isolates him and makes him act in ways that go against his original Hobbitish nature.

This character's split personality embodies the internal struggle between victim and villain, making him simultaneously pitiable and terrifying (and unpredictable).

Although he ultimately does not fully redeem himself and never escapes the pull of the Ring, his actions do lead to the defeat of Sauron.

Ben Linus (LOST)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Ben's arc in LOST is powerful because the show gradually peels back his layers over multiple seasons, revealing the scared, abandoned child beneath the calculating manipulator.

He starts as a habitual liar and dogmatic leader of the Others, but is eventually shown to be a sad, neglected man whose obsessive dedication to the Island leads to the loss of his adopted daughter.

He's pretty evil, so the fact that he's redeemed and becomes a good guy is a great feat of writing that was accomplished over several seasons.

Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto (X-Men)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This character goes from Holocaust survivor to extremist leader to complex anti-hero. He witnessed his family being murdered in concentration camps, experiencing what happens when one group decides another is inferior.



This becomes the driving force behind the character. When Erik sees mutants facing persecution, his response comes from a place of terror. His methods are extreme, but his fear is rational.



His friendship with Charles Xavier serves as both a mirror and a foil. Both want to protect mutants, but Charles believes in coexistence while Erik believes in separation.

He sides with the good guys at various points in the franchise. In several storylines, he joins forces with the X-Men to fight common threats, often working alongside Xavier and other heroes.

Prince Zuko (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Zuko takes a journey from relentless antagonist to beloved hero. When we first meet him, he's hunting the Avatar, but the show immediately plants seeds about his deeper motivations.

Zuko feels a desperate need for his father's approval. He's not evil, but he's a traumatized teenager desperate to win back love from a father who will never give it.

Nebula (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In Guardians of the Galaxy, Nebula is an antagonist driven by an obsessive need to prove herself, but the films gradually reveal the truth behind her aggression. She was literally torn apart and rebuilt by Thanos every time she lost to her "sister" Gamora.

Throughout the Guardian films, she learns to be vulnerable, to trust, and to love and be loved. She finds a home and family.

Let us know your favorites.