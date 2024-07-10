After Vimeo’s CEO issued a statement the other month about the social video hosting platform promising to not train any AI models on any Vimeo users’ content without their explicit consent, the company is further doubling down on AI trust and transparency with a new update to the platform’s Terms of Service and Community Guidelines.

These new updates will ask creators to label AI-generated (or synthetically generated or other meaningfully manipulated) content as such as a way to prevent users from viewing content that could be mistaken for real people, places, or events.

Let’s check out this update a bit further in-depth, as well as explore what it could mean for the future of AI-generated content across other social video platforms and channels.

Vimeo’s AI-Labeling Push In a very in-depth blog post on Vimeo’s website, the company goes into more detail about why AI labeling matters for its platform. Vimeo cites a “rise of deepfakes and other AI-generated media” as having made it more difficult for online viewers to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s fake these days. And, in an effort to stop the spread of misinformation and the harmful consequences of such content, this new AI content labeling push is aimed towards these four goals: Uphold platform integrity: Combat the spread of misinformation, especially deepfakes that can be used to manipulate public opinion.

Preserve content authenticity: Maintain trust and integrity within the Vimeo community by reducing the risk of viewers being misled by inauthentic video content.

Empower viewers: Provide you with information to understand the content you consume.

Support creators: Help creators maintain their audience’s trust by distinguishing their techniques. AI Generated label for Vimeo videos vimeo.com

Using Vimeo’s AI Labels Starting soon on Vimeo, users will have the ability to voluntarily disclose their use of AI. This label will work for content created using Vimeo’s own AI tools as well as eventually with an automated labeling system that can detect AI-generated content. Vimeo recommends labeling content that: Portrays a real person saying or doing something they didn’t say or do.

Alters footage of an actual event or location.

Creates a lifelike scene that didn’t take place. This is set to include content that has been partially or entirely altered or created using AI-powered audio, video, or image tools. Options for adding an AI generated label vimeo.com