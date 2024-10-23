While AI might still be the dominant tech story of 2024 (and perhaps much further beyond), one notable innovation in the film and video space that hasn’t gotten as much fanfare has been the steady rise of spatial video.

Spatial video technology has been integrated into the latest smartphones, most notably the iPhone 15 and 16 series, and has found a viewing experience home with the Apple Vision Pro. Yet, despite these two major innovations, there haven’t been too many platforms available for filmmakers and content creators to upload and share their spatial video content.

So, it’s noteworthy that Vimeo has announced that they are releasing an app for Apple Vision Pro that aims to be one of the top places for filmmakers in particular to use and explore this space. Let’s check it out.

Vimeo Spatial Video App Apple Vision Pro www.apple.com With the goal of providing a space for film and video professionals to grow into a budding spatial video movement, the Vimeo app for Apple Vision Pro lets shooters capture the world in a way that feels much more true-to-life and much more detailed than traditional 2D formats. “Vimeo has always been known for supporting video creators with the highest quality formats and most innovative technologies to tell their stories. The launch of our Apple Vision Pro app marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to push the boundaries of video experiences. This kind of spatial content is the future of storytelling, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this revolution.” — Philip Moyer, CEO at Vimeo. The company expects filmmakers and content professionals of all types to use this new app to help produce more immersive films and videos, product demos, internal and external content for clients and brands, and more marketing campaign content for the future of 3D formats.