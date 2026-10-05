While Apple continues to get most of the headlines here in the US (mostly due to the novelty of announcing its first foldable iPhone with the Duo, as well as the promising 18 Pro iPhone models with their variable aperture capabilities), the Chinese brand Vivo continues to snag headlines worldwide with some of the insane specs it's achieving with its latest smartphone camera models.

The latest in the company’s X500 lineup, the new X500 Pro is another smartphone with high-end video recording specs and features, claiming 4K 120fps video, 4K 240fps slow motion video, 10-bit Log, and even 17 stops of dynamic range.

Let’s check it out.

The New Vivo X500 Pro Credit: Vivo Announced and available to check out on the company’s Chinese website directly, the new Vivo X500 Pro is the latest model in the company’s X500 lineup. It’s actually set to be the smallest of the bunch, but likely the new flagship as it will carry some of the best video specs and features. The smartphone camera is also set to feature a new main sensor developed in partnership with Sony, so it should be even more pro-minded and ready. The big news here is really just that the smartphone market is, as always, heating up and there are more players out there than many might realize, especially if they’ve been squarely, and only, focused on Apple for the past decade. The new Vivo X500 Pro looks to be a continuation of the company’s push for some of the highest-end video recording specs and features too, with this new Sony LYTIA 610 sensor, a 64MP chip with some impressive technology and specs associated with it. The Vivo X500 Pro will also offer options for an 85mm telephoto, a 200mm extender, and even more pro-ready workflows with a clip-on monitor.