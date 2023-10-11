Created by Wavelength, an award-winning film and content production company, the WAVE Grant helps emerging female and non-binary filmmakers of color in their journey to make films.

Applications open October 1st, 2023 and will close December 1st, 2023.

Apply today to receive a $5,000 seed grant for the production of your next short film, as well as mentorship from the award-winning Wavelenth team

Eligibility and Requirements In order to submit for this grant, filmmakers must have graduated or will be graduating from university in 2024 and meet the following requirements:

The WAVE Grant is a development grant for ​ short narrative films ​ of approximately 10 minutes.

short narrative films of approximately 10 minutes. Shorts already in production or post-production will not be considered.

Production of your short must be completed within 2024 and production cannot begin before Feb. 2024.

This project must be the applicant’s directorial debut. Student films do not count as prior work.

Applicants may have prior experience in the film industry apart from directorial roles.

Applicants must own the copyright of their production and have budgetary and editorial control.

Applicants must identify as a member of the BIPOC community and identify as a woman or as non-binary.

Applicants must be based in the United States and must provide proof of residency.

Student films, feature films, series, and engagement/outreach campaigns will not be considered.

Documentary concepts or films in need of finishing funds will not be considered.

WAVE Grant (learn more) Before you submit be ready to provide the following: One-Page Treatment Script (optional) WIP Budget & Schedule Resume & Personal Portfolio Video pitch (3 minutes max) Signed release form If the budget of your project exceeds the grant amount of $5,000, Wavelength has partnered with Seed & Spark to help filmmakers raise additional funding. However, you must include a plan on how you will raise these funds in your budget.