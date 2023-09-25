After 146 days of a strike, the WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement. Writers will vote on the deal soon, and we'll update you when the details are released. If ratified, it will mark the end of the WGA strike and allow them to go back to work.

An email from the WGA sent to its members reads:

“We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the message stated. “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

It continued, "Immediately after those leadership votes, which are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday if the language is settled, we will provide a comprehensive summary of the deal points and the Memorandum of Agreement. We will also convene meetings where members will have the opportunity to learn more about and assess the deal before voting on ratification."

No one will return to work until the guild specifically says so, but this is a huge moment.

The writers went on strike on May 2 and have been picketing for 145 days. The AMPTP did not seek out a resolution to this labor movement until over 100 days into the strike. Negotiations have been off and on since August, with the WGA restarting them this week.

SAG-AFTRA is still striking with the AMPTP, but you have to assume they'll come back to the table next week in order to find a way through the quagmire as well.

We will fill you in on all the specifics as they become available.