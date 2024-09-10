One of the things I love about film and TV camera angles and movements is that they can bring us moving images in ways we have never seen before. One of those ways is the camera zoom.

But how do you define a zoom shot? What are some examples of it, and what's the purpose of using them?

Today, we're going to go over that and much more.

Let's dive in.

Zoom Definition 'Enter the Dragon' Warner Bros. In film and television, a zoom shot is a technique where the focal length of a zoom lens is adjusted during a shot. This creates the illusion of the camera moving closer to or further away from the subject, without physically moving the camera.

The Two Types of Zoom Shots Zoom in: The focal length is increased, making the subject appear larger and filling the frame. This is often used to emphasize a detail or highlight a character's reaction.

The focal length is increased, making the subject appear larger and filling the frame. This is often used to emphasize a detail or highlight a character's reaction. Zoom out: The focal length is decreased, revealing more of the scene and making the subject appear smaller. This can be used to establish a location or show a character's isolation.

The Dolly Zoom This is a more complex technique that combines a zoom with a dolly shot (where the camera physically moves). Basically, you put the camera on a dolly and then pull it back while you zoom in, or push it forward while you zoom out. The combined motion achieves a disorienting effect where the subject remains the same size while the background appears to stretch or compress.

Zoom Shot Uses Emphasizing a detail or emotion: Zooming in on a character's face can highlight their reaction or emotional state.

Zooming in on a character's face can highlight their reaction or emotional state. Revealing information: Zooming out can reveal a wider context or show something that was previously hidden.

Zooming out can reveal a wider context or show something that was previously hidden. Creating a sense of unease or disorientation: Dolly zooms are often used in suspenseful or psychological thrillers to create a feeling of unease or vertigo.

Zoom Shot Examples Zoom shots are some of my favorite because they just give me a little reminder that we're watching a movie, and there's a filmmaker behind the camera directing your attention to somebody. From the snap zooms in Django Unchained, to the playful zooms in Moonrise Kingdom, to even the dolly zooms in Jaws and Vertigo, these techniques have stood the test of time and make the camera movement special.

While zoom shots were more popular in the past, they are still used today by filmmakers to achieve specific creative effects. And you can add them to your filmmaking repertoire by mastering all these techniques.

Let me know what you think in the comments.