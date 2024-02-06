It's not always about the words on the page. Most of the time, it's about the meaning behind them. So for that, we have connotations. But do you know what that word means? And do you know what it has to do with "denotation" as well?

Today, we'll review literature, poetry, film, and television connotations. Then, we'll dive into denotation and go over the kinds like positive, negative, or neutral.

So if you want to dig into the word, follow along.

'House of the Dragon' behind the scenes Credit: HBO

What Is Connotation? (Definition and Examples)

As filmmakers, there are so many tools we can use to get our points across. It's not just how things are said but how things are shot. We have you covered if you're looking for a word that can help you put those images or ideas into context.

"Connotation" Definition

A connotation is when an emotional association is given to any word or phrase.

They can be positive, negative, or neutral connotations. But they must connect back to how someone feels about the word or phrase.

Connotation and Denotation

The fun thing about connotation is that you're putting a spin on a word. It's all in the way it's said and how you use it.

So what's the opposite? If you want the literal meaning of a word, you're talking about denotation. So you can "denote" when something means. Or you can "connote" and color the word or phrase with a judgment, feeling, or emotion.

'Snatch' Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

The Different Kinds of Connotation

There are three ways to use connotation—positive, negative, and neutral.

Positive Connotation

Like the name says, to connote positive means to use a word with a good connection to something else. But what are some words that carry these vibes?

ability

able

accepted

accepting

acclaimed

accomplish

accomplished

accomplishment

achievement

active

admirable

affirmative

affluent

agreeable

agreed

angelic

appealing

aptitude

attractive

award

awarded

aware

awareness

awesome

beaming

beautiful

believe

beneficial

bliss

blissful

bountiful

brave

bravery

brilliant

bubbly

calm

champion

charismatic

charming

cheery

clean

commemorate

commended

composed

confident

congratulate

congratulations

cool

courageous

creative

creativity

cute

dapper

dazzling

delight

delightful

determined

devoted

distinguished

divine

driven

dutiful

earnest

easy

easygoing

ecstatic

effective

effective

efficient

elated

electrifying

elegant

employed

enchanting

encouraging

endorsed

energetic

enthusiastic

essential

esteemed

ethical

excellent

exciting

exquisite

fabulous

fair

fame

familiar

famous

fantastic

favorable

favorite

fetching

flourishing

free

fresh

friendly

fun

funny

generous

genius

genuine

giving

glamorous

glowing

good

gorgeous

grace

graceful

great

growing

handsome

happy

harmonious

healing

healthy

hearty

heavenly

help

helpful

honest

honorable

honored

inquisitive

interested

interesting

jovial

joy

jubilant

keen

kind

knowing

knowledgeable

laugh

laughter

learned

legendary

light

limitless

lively

lovely

lucky

luminous

lustrous

marvelous

masterful

meaningful

merit

meticulous

miraculous

modern

motivating

moving

natural

nature

needed

nice

novel

now

nurturing

nutritious

one

open

optimistic

options

paradise

perfect

phenomenal

pleasant

pleasurable

plentiful

poised

polished

popular

positive

possibilities

possible

potential

powerful

prepared

pretty

principled

productive

progress

prominent

protected

proud

quality

quick

quiet

ready

reassuring

refined

refreshing

rejoiced

reliable

remarkable

resounding

respected

restored

reward

rewarding

right

robust

safe

sated

satisfactory

secure

seemly

simple

skilled

skillful

smile

smiling

soulful

sparkling

special

spirited

spiritual

steadfast

stirring

stunning

stupendous

success

successful

sunny

super

superb

supporting

surprising

talented

terrific

thorough

thrifty

thrilling

thriving

tranquil

transformative

transformed

trusting

truthful

unwavering

up

upbeat

uplifting

upright

upstanding

value

valued

vibrant

victorious

victory

vintage

virtuous

vital

vitality

vivacious

wealth

wealthy

welcome

well

whole

wholesome

willing

win

winning

won

wonderful

wondrous

worthy

wow

yes

yet

yum

yummy

zeal

zealous

'House of Gucci' Credit: Paramount Pictures

Neutral Connotation

This is a word that does not have a positive or negative skew. Think about saying you have a child (neutral) versus saying you have a little hellion (negative) or a little angel (positive).

Some examples of neutral words are:

active

cat

different

dog

scent

interested

hesitant

senior

thin

'Mean Girls' Credit: Sony

Negative Connotation

Finally, words that connote negatively make people feel wrong about what they describe or how they are used.

Some examples of negative connotation words are:

abysmal

adverse

alarming

angry

annoy

anxious

apathy

appalling

atrocious

awful

bad

banal

barbed

belligerent

bemoan

beneath

boring

broken

callous

can't

clumsy

coarse

cold

collapse

confused

contrary

corrosive

corrupt

crazy

creepy

criminal

cruel

cry

cutting

damage

damaging

dastardly

dead

decaying

deformed

deny

deplorable

depressed

deprived

despicable

detrimental

dirty

disease

disgusting

disheveled

dishonest

dishonorable

dismal

distress

don't

dreadful

dreary

enraged

eroding

evil

fail

faulty

fear

feeble

fight

filthy

foul

frighten

frightful

gawky

ghastly

grave

greed

grim

grimace

gross

grotesque

guilty

haggard

hard

harmful

hate

hideous

homely

hostile

hurt

hurtful

icky

ignorant

ignore

ill

immature

imperfect

impossible

inane

inelegant

infernal

injure

injurious

insane

insidious

jealous

junky

lose

lumpy

malicious

mean

menacing

messy

misshapen

missing

misunderstood

moan

moldy

monstrous

naive

nasty

naughty

negate

negative

never

nobody

nondescript

nonsense

not

noxious

objectionable

odious

offensive

old

oppressive

pain

pessimistic

petty

plain

poisonous

poor

prejudice

questionable

quirky

quit

reject

renege

repellant

reptilian

repugnant

repulsive

revenge

revolting

rocky

rotten

rude

ruthless

sad

savage

scare

scary

scream

severe

shocking

shoddy

sick

sickening

sinister

slimy

smelly

sobbing

sorry

spiteful

sticky

stinky

stormy

stressful

stuck

stupid

substandard

suspect

suspicious

tense

terrible

terrifying

threatening

ugly

undermine

unfair

unhappy

unjust

unlucky

unpleasant

unsatisfactory

unsightly

untoward

unwanted

unwelcome

unwholesome

unwieldy

unwise

upset

vice

vicious

vile

villainous

vindictive

wary

weary

wicked

woeful

worthless

wound

yell

yucky 'Dirty Dancing' Credit: Lionsgate Connotation Example in Poetry Walt Whitman has a poem called I Hear America Singing, in which he uses positive words to describe a country that is new, powerful, and feels brave. It has a blue-collar feel, where the country is safe when carried by strong citizens. I hear America singing, the varied carols I hear,

Those of mechanics, each one singing his as it should be blithe and strong,

The carpenter singing his as he measures his plank or beam,

The mason singing his as he makes ready for work, or leaves off work,

The boatman singing what belongs to him in his boat, the deckhand singing on the steamboat deck,

The shoemaker singing as he sits on his bench, the hatter singing as he stands,

The wood-cutter’s song, the ploughboy’s on his way in the morning, or at noon intermission or at sundown,

The delicious singing of the mother, or of the young wife at work, or of the girl sewing or washing,

Each singing what belongs to him or her and to none else,

The day what belongs to the day—at night the party of young fellows, robust, friendly,

Singing with open mouths their strong melodious songs.



Connotation Examples in Literature

One of my favorite books of all time is Animal Farm by George Orwell. It's a book about society, where different classes are portrayed by animals. The corrupt ruling class are pigs. This is the most direct connotation I can think of, it's not subtle but it is perfect.

Pre-eminent among the pigs were two young boars named Snowball and Napoleon, whom Mr. Jones was breeding up for sale. Napoleon was a large, rather fierce-looking Berkshire boar, the only Berkshire on the farm, not much of a talker, but with a reputation for getting his own way. Snowball was a more vivacious pig than Napoleon, quicker in speech and more inventive, but was not considered to have the same depth of character. All the other male pigs on the farm were porkers.

The two cart-horses, Boxer and Clover, came in together, walking very slowly and setting down their vast hairy hoofs with great care lest there should be some small animal concealed in the straw. ...Boxer was an enormous beast, nearly eight hands high, and as strong as any two ordinary horses put together. A white stripe down his nose gave him a somewhat stupid appearance, and in fact, he was not of first-rate intelligence, but he was universally respected for his steadiness of character and tremendous powers of work.



Connotation Examples in Film and TV

Of course, as filmmakers, we put intention behind everything we do. Whether that's writing a character description with positive or negative words, or layering dialogue, it matters who says what and how things are said.

Take the very famous Apocalypse Now quote, "I love the smell of napalm in the morning. It smells like... victory."

It has a positive word, "love," but also a negative connotation, as it's used with the idea that napalm has been dropped. Adding "victory" in there turns it back to positive, but you can see how this juxtaposition and the connotation of words can make a scene like this memorable.

How about just in titles alone? Think about a show like Pretty Little Liars. The words "pretty" and "little" could infantilize someone, but adding "liars" in there tells you this is not a story about innocent girls but people who are up to no good. Or Mean Girls, a negative connotation about someone, but used comedically to get people laughing.

Maybe the most famous connotation in all of movie history is in Chinatown. The title is a metaphor for a place you can never change. A dark seedy place that normal people never venture into. So in the final line, when they say, "Forget it, Jake, it's Chinatown," they're talking about an unknown evil they have no control over.

'Apocalypse Now' Credit: United Artists

Summing Up "What is Connotation? (Definition and Examples)"

Now that you know everything about connotation and denotation, it's time to get to work. You can add this to your writing or even your direction when telling actors how to behave in a scene.

There's so much you can do with just words. And knowing these literary terms and devices can take you a long way.

Let me know what you think in the comments.