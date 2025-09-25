Apparently, it's National Daughters Day, and that got everyone in the office talking about all the daughters across movie history.

There have been a lot of great ones... but isn't it a little more interesting to talk about the ones we think are kind of awful?

After some back and forth, we figured the best way to celebrate a holiday like this one would be to go through all the daughters we're glad we don't have.

That's why, for National Daughters Day, we decided to talk about the worst movie daughters out there. They'll take your cash, your heart, and they might even kill you.

Let's dive in.

1. Veda Pierce in 'Mildred Pierce' (1945) Look, if a trail of dead bodies makes your daughter's life better, she might not be a great daughter. Veda Pierce is driven by a relentless ambition for wealth and social status, and it brings everyone around her down and puts unnecessary pressure on her mother, Mildred. Also, she ruins her mom's business and relationships and pretty much everything else. And never says thank you.

2. Rhoda Penmark in 'The Bad Seed' (1956) Bad daughters probably are a trope in horror movies. But I resisted putting all those kinds of movies on here. This was the one that started all of them. On the surface, Rhoda Penmark is the picture of politeness and charm. But of course, there's a darkness beneath that makes ther the titular bad seed. She never obeys her mother and will lie, cheat, steal , and maybe worse to get what she wants. She's a sociopathic child.

3. Regan MacNeil in 'The Exorcist' (1973) Okay, so it's not really Regan's fault that she sucks. That's really on Satan. But once she goes under the spell, she's peeing on floors and ruining parties and puking all over. Not really the kind of kid you want. And to get her better, she has to dispose of their priest, and she kind of ruins her mother's career along with all this as well.

4. Veruca Salt in 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' (1971) Look, all the kids who go on the tour suck, but the spoiled and demanding Veruca Salt is the epitome of a child whose parents have catered to her every whim. She's the absolute worst. Her incessant cries of "I want it now!" made me pray for her eventual downfall. You can't let your kids run wild.

5. Merida in 'Brave' (2012) This fiery Scottish princess (voiced by Kelly Macdonald) defies tradition and her mother's expectations to forge her own path. And while that's all good, she also turns her Mom into a bear and almost gets her killed because she can't have a civil conversation with her. Even though this movie has a happy ending, she really could have gotten someone killed.

6. 'Baby' Jane Hudson in 'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?' (1962) This is sort of a riff on the prompt because the toxic relationship between the Hudson sisters is rooted in a childhood of jealousy of their father's favoritism towards the talented "Baby" Jane, who was a bad daughter and then an atrocious sister later. I get that you can kind of trace it all back to her Dad, but Jane's treatment of Blanche is bad, and she's the bad daughter of that duo.

7. Evelyn Cross Mulwray in 'Chinatown' (1974) Okay so again, this was a woman who was controlled and abused. But from Noach Cross's POV, she was a bad daughter. Evelyn weaves a web of lies and secrets that lead to her own demise. Now that's every father's worst nightmare. Obviously, lots of corruption and not okay stuff there as well.

8. India Stoker in 'Stoker' (2013) If your daughter actively chooses to become a serial killer with her uncle, she sucks. India also messes with her emotionally unstable mother, Evie, in order to help her uncle out. India embraces the violence inherent in her bloodline and takes that violence out on her Mom, which makes her not a great kid.

9. Connie Corleone in 'The Godfather' Trilogy I have a hot take that you can trace all the bad things that happen to the Corleone family back to Connie. She marries the guy who gets Sonny killed. She's begging for money and abandoning her kids; she brings Sonny's possibly illegitimate kid back into the family to start a war. Not the kind of sister or daughter I would want.

10. Regina George in 'Mean Girls' (2004) Regina George has a cool mom. But that doesn't matter to her. She's rude, demanding, and bullying to everyone in her life. As bad as she is at school. You can see she's a terror at home. And when she gets hit by that bus, you just know her mom had to wait on her hand and foot.

Esther in 'Orphan' (2009) I mean...you can't get more diabolical than pretending to be a 9-year-old Russian girl to get adopted by a grieving family, only to manipulate and psychologically terrorize them for your own twisted pleasure. But that's what the evil adopted daughter from Orphan did. Esther, who is actually a 33-year-old woman, cons her way into the Coleman home and leaves a trail of bloodshed and chaos in her wake. Not cool, Esther.

Summing It All Up These were our hotly debated picks for evil daughters. I think there are more out there, but I had fun putting together this list. If you're a parent, all you need to do is make sure your kid never hits this list, and you should be okay. Were there people we should have put on here? I want to know about them.

