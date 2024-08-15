The most common question I find in my inbox is, "What kind of screenplay should I be writing?" That question is always important to ask, but you're asking the wrong person. You should be asking yourself.

See, I know people asking me because they want to hear what genres are hot or bound to sell. But as I've said time and time again, chasing trends is a complete waste of time.

You need to write the movie you want to see on the big screen.

Let's dig into this concept.

Tell Your Story. Write Your Spec. Toy Story Disney Writing a spec script is done to showcase your storytelling power. You're basically telling Hollywood the kind of writer you are and the kind of things you care about. You should leave your heart and soul on the page. When I sit down to write a new screenplay, I am actively thinking about what I care about in the world and the kinds of things I feel like have to be on the big screen. Sure, I'll talk with my manager about what's marketable, but at the end of the day, the decision of what I'm going to write is based on what I care about the most. Specs are hard; you're writing for free, coming up with every story beat, and relying on your own inspiration. It's easy to get stuck. Even now, as a pro, I get stuck in them all the time. But I rely on writing specs yearly because they often become my introductions to execs. They prove I can write different things and even allow me to explore different genres. Here's a few other things writing the move you want to see will get you: Originality: By focusing on your own unique interests and perspective, you're more likely to create original stories that stand out from the crowd. And you;re showing them you have the talent to be a pro. Motivation: Writing a screenplay is a long and challenging process. When you're working on a story that you truly want to see on screen, it's easier to stay motivated and persevere through the inevitable setbacks. You get sutck, but you're proving to yourself you can keep going. Connecting with Audience: While it's impossible to please everyone, there's a good chance that if you're passionate about a particular story, there will be others who share your enthusiasm. You will find fans in Hollywood who can hire you to write other things, or make the work you put on the page.

How Can I Write the Movie I Want to See? I'm a huge believer in outlines, treatments, and beat sheets. You should be absolutely using these when brainstorming new ideas. There's a few other things you can do to access this part of your brain and put forth your best work. Identify Your Interests: What genres, themes, or types of characters excite you? What stories do you wish existed but haven't been told yet? Have you tried our Le Menu out? Don't Be Afraid to Be Different: Embrace your unique voice and perspective. Don't worry about fitting into a mold. What do you have to say that no one else is talking about? Trust Your Instincts: If something feels right for your story, go for it, even if it breaks conventional screenwriting rules.

All in all, writing should be fun, not just work. If you spend your hours pursuing a project you love and believe in, it will turn out much better than chasing a trend or a theory of what "sells."

