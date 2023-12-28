As the New Year unfolds, it's a time of reflection and renewal, not just in our personal lives but also in our creative endeavors.

For writers, this period holds a unique significance. The turn of the year is an ideal moment to set intentions, to chart a course for the months ahead in their writing journey.

Every December, I sit down and make a list of what I want out of the New Year, and I think it has helped me move my career forward in wonderful ways.

So, I'm here to share that strategy with you.

Whether you're a seasoned author or just starting to dabble in the art of words, setting intentions for the New Year can be a transformative practice.

In this post, we'll delve into why it's particularly crucial for writers to set their intentions and offer practical strategies to ensure these goals are not just set but also achieved.

Let's get started.

Why Set Intentions for the New Year? 'The Big Green' Disney Setting intentions for the New Year is particularly important for writers for several reasons: Goal Setting: It helps writers establish clear, actionable goals. Writing, by nature, is a solitary and often intangible process. Setting intentions provides a roadmap for what they want to achieve, be it finishing a novel, writing daily, or submitting work to publications. Focus and Direction: It gives writers a sense of direction. The writing world is vast, with many paths to explore. By setting intentions, writers can focus their energy on specific areas, whether it's improving their craft, exploring new genres, or building an audience. Motivation: It serves as a motivational tool. Writing can be a challenging and sometimes discouraging pursuit. Clear intentions can remind writers of their larger objectives during times of doubt or writer's block. Measure of Progress: It allows writers to measure their progress. By setting specific intentions, writers can periodically review and assess their progress, adjust their strategies, and stay on track. Personal and Professional Growth: Setting intentions encourages both personal and professional growth. It pushes writers to expand their boundaries, learn new skills, and develop discipline and resilience.

Meet With Your Manager! (Or Query a Few) 'Shaolin Soccer' Miramax At the end of every year, I make sure to sit with my manager and tell them what I want out of the year to come. I do this because I want someone to help me go through the steps to accomplish my goals. And I want them to keep me realistic. Lately, my goals have been to selling screenplays to studios and breaking into television. This year, I was able to do one of those things, so I'll roll over the other one and set something new: selling a TV show. If you don't have a manager or reps, I would suggest developing a strategy to send some queries in the new year, and make that your focus. Or finishing a spec script. The point is, set some goals!

How Can I Follow Through With My Goals? 'She's the Man' Paramount To follow through with these intentions, writers can adopt several strategies: Specific and Achievable Goals: Set specific, measurable, and achievable goals. Instead of vague intentions like "write more," opt for "write for 30 minutes daily" or "complete a short story each month." Regular Reviews: Periodically review goals and progress. This could be weekly, monthly, or quarterly. Adjust goals as needed based on what is or isn't working. Accountability Systems: Establish an accountability system. This could be a writing group, a mentor, or a peer who can provide feedback and encouragement. Routine and Discipline: Develop a writing routine. Consistency is key in writing. Set aside regular time for writing and stick to it as much as possible. Celebrate Milestones: Celebrate small victories and milestones. Acknowledging and rewarding progress can be a significant motivator. Stay Inspired and Educated: Continuously seek inspiration and education. Attend workshops, read extensively, and engage with other writers to keep the creative juices flowing and learn new techniques. Mindfulness and Reflection: Practice mindfulness and self-reflection. Writing is not just about output; it's also about understanding oneself and one's voice. Reflecting on personal experiences, emotions, and thoughts can fuel writing in profound ways. By setting clear intentions and adopting these strategies, writers can not only stay on track but also find joy and fulfillment in their writing journey throughout the year.

The New Year presents a blank page, an opportunity to write a story that resonates with your aspirations and dreams.

Setting intentions is not just about achieving goals but about growing and evolving as a writer and an individual.

Here's to a year of meaningful writing, endless inspiration, and stories that leave a mark.

Happy writing!