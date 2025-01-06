I love a good documentary with a social angle. That's why I was keen to check out Zurawski v Texas and speak with its editor, Austin Reedy.

He’s worked on multiple documentary films, including Keith Maitland’s Emmy award-winning film TOWER, Karim Amer’s Defiant, and most recently Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault’s film Zurawski V Texas.

He has also worked on several television series—most recently on the HBO documentary series The Vow. His work has been shown at Sundance, TIFF, and Telluride among others.

No Film School: Can you talk to us about how your editing journey started? Who or what were influences for you?

Austin Reedy: Growing up I enjoyed movies, but I was mostly obsessed with playing music. I was in bands for years and always expected I’d eventually end up working in that industry. However, when I was in college a friend suggested I take some editing classes, and I was immediately hooked. The balancing of images, sound and music was a natural fit for me. I’d also always loved writing and storytelling. All of those things came together in film editing. I moved to Austin in 2009 to intern on a documentary film and have been at it since.

NFS: What attracted you to a project like Zurawski v Texas? Why did you want to help tell this story?

Reedy: I always enjoy diving into narratives about real people, and it’s part of what drew me to documentary film in the first place. I live in Texas and have been aware of the state of women’s health care here for a long time. I had worked with Maisie and Abbie before on a film called At The Ready and was excited when they asked me to help tell this story––it felt immediate and essential. On a personal level as the parent of two young girls, I care deeply about the future for the women in my state.

NFS: Can you talk to us about your collaboration with Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault?

Reedy: Maisie and Abbie always wanted the film to feel as authentic as possible. To me, so much of what the film does is ask the audience to listen to and believe women, and we all wanted the editing to reflect their lived experience from their point of view. We all spent time with the footage and discussed it regularly to make sure we were doing just that.

So much of what you see in the film is emotional and intense, and I never wanted to lose the power of how it felt to see those things on screen my first time watching the footage

NFS: Can you talk to us about the pre-production, production and post-production process?

Reedy: I didn’t come on board until the majority of shooting was finished, so the directors and producers can speak better to production than I can. Practically as a team we were spread out across several states and countries, so it was a bit of a juggling act to keep everything rolling smoothly. I can’t brag on our Assistant Editor Lara Tillotson enough on that front. I’m happiest editing in Avid, but historically Maisie has done a lot of editing herself and had never worked with it, so she and Abbie both learned how to use Avid in order to help me with selects and editing when we needed it. It really was an all hands on deck approach since we had to pull everything together quickly. We knew the final outcome of the case could happen at any point in the edit process and we were committed to premiering the film before the election.

NFS: With multiple narratives to follow in the story, what was the trick to balancing them?

Reedy: We knew that the legal story was going to be the backbone of the film, and Molly jumped out as a strong character. We wanted to lean into her narrative as the thread that wove together the stories of the three plaintiffs for whom she was fighting. Alongside that, the traumatic impact that each woman experienced by being denied care coupled with their continued reproductive journeys were all important parts of the overall narrative. I enjoyed working on the juxtaposition of their experiences while weaving the personal journeys in and out of the narrative of the case moving through the court system. The trick was really looking at the film holistically and finding places that needed to expand or contract so that we never lost track of anyone.

NFS: What were unknown factors you had to take into consideration when editing?

Reedy: We never really knew exactly when the Texas Supreme Court was going to hear the case, and it was possible their ruling could have been punted and not fit the film’s release at all. So we were always sort of balancing how to end the film without that critical part of the legal story being finalized. The Kate Cox storyline was also something we didn’t plan for––it emerged as we were nearing our first assembly. However, Kate needed an abortion and was suing the state to get it. It needed to be included as it was a major development in the overall legal strategy of trying to get the state to provide legal clarification. It also further emphasized the growing number of women who were being harmed by these laws.

The Cox case unfolded with little time for us to prepare, and while we’re getting close to establishing the arc of the film, we all had to react quickly to figure out how to include it without stepping on the other three plaintiffs' stories that the filmmakers had been following.

NFS: What challenges did you face when editing this project and how did you overcome them?

Reedy: As a documentary editor I often work on subjects and stories that can be very heavy, and this film was no exception. It can be difficult to live in these stories on a daily basis. Strangely I never wanted to lose that; despite how tough rewatching these experiences could be I knew that if I could continue to be moved after months of work, then this film had real power and that kept me focused on getting it to the finish line. At the end of the day I’m an empath and I think the willingness to be immersed in these people's lives is a necessary part of the job.

NFS: How did your previous work prepare you for this project?

Reedy: As I mentioned I’d worked with Maisie and Abbie before, so we already had a shorthand and I knew some of the things they liked to focus on from an aesthetic and storytelling standpoint. I’ve edited a lot of different styles of documentary films, but the heart of documentary storytelling is always the people whose stories you’re telling. Many of the films I’ve worked on ask the audience to share in the human experience no matter how difficult it might be.

NFS: What stories do you want to tell next?

Reedy: This is a hard question… I’m interested in a lot of stuff! I’ve been lucky to edit a wide range of stories and film styles. I’d love to work on something I could share with my kids while they’re young since most documentaries cover subject matter that is too heavy and dense for an eight and four-year-old. But, if there’s something out there for them I’d do it in a heartbeat. I’ve also always loved sports and their inherent drama—I would really enjoy a sports doc someday.

NFS: Is there anything else you would like to mention that you haven’t already?