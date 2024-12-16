I recently was allowed to go visit a vault on a movie studio lot I'll allow you to remain anonymous. While on the lot, I got to go into the vault and check out all the props that have been used in film across generations.

It was a magical experience that got me and my friend talking. What are the most iconic and important props of all time? Which ones would we kill to own, and why are they so special?

There are so many to go through, but I chose 15 that matter the most and make the most lasting impact when the credits roll.

Let's dive into the list and see what props are the most iconic of all time.

1. Ruby Slippers The Wizard of Oz via MGM With Wicked crushing at the box office, it's hard not to think of Dorothy's ruby slippers as the most iconic prop of all time.

2. Lightsabers Star Wars: Attack of the Clones via Disney/Lucas Film The Star Wars universe was cool, but these swords help worldbuilding and put the whole thing over the top. They caught on and have never gone away.

3. The Golden Ticket Wonka via Warner Bros. Every time I open a chocolate bar, I think about getting one of these. It defines childhoods all over and induces so much nostalgia.

4. The Ring The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power via Amazon As an absolute nerd, you better believe I have my own ring to rule them all. This is another item that entered the cultural lexicon thanks to the movies and no one ever looked back.

5. Wilson the Volleyball Castaway via Dreamworks I was in 8th grade when this movie came out, and it made such an impression on me it's hard not to anthropomorphize these objects.

6. Rosebud Sled Citizen Kane via Warner Bros. This could be the most famous prop of all time as well. Even people who don't know Citizen Kane know that the sled at the end is the big reveal.

7. The 'Inception' Top Inception via Warner Bros. The ending of InceptionInception is one of the most hotly debated ever. I believe the top is going to fall down, but I know a lot of people who don't. The ending is what made this top special.

8. The Maltese Falcon The Maltese Falcon Warner Bros The prop is in the title, and it represents the quest of the movie. You used to be able to buy some reproductions of them. I should probably own one, but I don't.

9. The 'Oulp Fiction' Briefcase Pulp Fiction via Miramax The power and mythos of Pulp Fiction is all wrapped up in the briefcase. What's inside it? Is it a soul? Is it money? Gold? The whole thing doesn't matter, but remembering this prop does matter.

10. Ralphie's Old Man's Leg Lamp A Christmas Story via Warner Bros I do own one of these replicas, and my wife also hates when I put it in the window. This leg lamp helped define this Christmas movie and make it a classic.

11. Freddy Kruger's Glove Freddy vs Jason via Paramount I had a hard time picking what part of Freddy to make this list, but outside of the glove, it could have been the hat or sweater. That glove just solidifies horror as a genre and terrifies me to this day. the dude has knives for fingers.

12. The Heart of the Ocean Titanic via Paramount Pictures The necklace from Titanic is just a great metaphor for love. It's so emotional and beautiful, I started tearing up when I was typing this out.

13. The Coconut Horses Monty Python and the Holy Grail via Criterion The coconut horses in this movie always make me cackle. It's such a goofy prop, but when I try to explain the zany comedy of Monty Python, this is how I define it.

14. Kryptonite Superman III via Warner Bros. Svery Superman story has kryptonite in it, and This is one of those props that just always looks cool. It glows green, it zaps powers, and it's become its own word outside the movies and comics, transcending its original use.

15. The Talkboy Home Alone via 20th Century Studios When I was a kid, the most important thing on my Christmas list was the Home Alone 2 Talkboy. This prop played into the plot and got kids everywhere to pine for it. I still want one as an adult.

There are so many amazing props out there, and I know this list is just the beginning. I tried to pick things across genres that deeply affected me as a person, but I bet if I sat and thought longer, I could come up with hundreds more.

Let me know what you think are the best props of all time in the comments!