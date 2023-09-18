This post was written by Rene Amador & Ryan Arms.



As the world of filmmaking embraces groundbreaking technological innovations, Virtual Production (VP) stands at the forefront of this cinematic revolution. Offering filmmakers unprecedented creative opportunities and enhanced visual storytelling, VP has redefined the art of filmmaking.

In this article, Rene Amador, the Co-Founder and CEO of ARwall, who’s worked as a Virtual Production Supervisor on over 100 deployments, and Ryan Arms, ARwall’s Virtual Production Producer and Virtual Art Director, delve into five essential tips that will empower you to harness the full potential of Virtual Production and elevate your filmmaking projects to new heights.

Leverage Real-Time Rendering Real-time rendering is a crucial concept in XR In-Camera Effects VP, enabling filmmakers to see immediate visual results as they work. Actors can now see what they are reacting to and acting against on screen. Directors and DPs can experiment with lighting and on-screen effects on the spot, leading to more dynamic and impactful shots. No longer do you have to wait for post-production to create the image that you will on screen now you can see it in real-time as you film letting you plan and shoot accordingly.

Credit: RichBlackGuy

Adjusting lighting and colors in real-time on-set for Crossfire Sierra Squad Trailer, using the Options Menu of ARwall’s ARFX Pro Plugin for Unreal Engine 5 Credit: RichBlackGuy

Collaboration and Communication Effective collaboration is key among the production team in VP and, at the same time, VP can enhance collaboration—everyone is engaged to achieve the illusion at the same time and place. It further highlights specific tools and techniques that facilitate smooth teamwork. Clear and open communication between the Virtual Production team, the Director, and DP will lead to a better understanding of what is desired and capable of being achieved on set. A sharing of ideas and understanding of everyone’s roles and abilities brings the artistic vision of a scene to life by ensuring everyone involved is moving toward the same goal with a clear path of how to get there. Behind-the-scenes collaboration on Crossfire Sierra Squad Trailer. Credit: RichBlackGuy

Behind-the-scenes collaboration on Crossfire Sierra Squad Trailer. Credit: RichBlackGuy

Integrate Practical Elements Integrating practical elements with VP is a powerful approach that brings numerous benefits. The concept behind blending physical sets and props with virtual environments is lucrative and can be an advantage. A few practical props between the camera and the background can help add depth to your shots through parallax and lighting. Appropriate physical props can also be used to hide the edge of the wall where it meets the physical flooring. Working with the Art Department to match the look and feel of virtual props with physical props creates a seamless blend between the virtual world and the physical set pulling the viewer deeper into the scenes. Practical elements on set really helped sell these shots from Discovery’s Tales From the Explorer’s Club series, available to stream now on MAX. Credit: RichBlackGuy

Practical elements on set really helped sell these shots from Discovery’s Tales From the Explorer’s Club series, available to stream now on MAX. Credit: RichBlackGuy

Lighting and Cinematography Considerations Lighting and cinematography pose unique challenges in VP but is the most important thing you can get right to really sell the shot. Coloring a scene on a computer monitor doesn’t always have the same aesthetic as that environment being seen on an LED video wall or projector through a camera. Our suggestion is to set the exposure level by altering the brightness on the hardware itself, then use the post-process volume or the Color Lab in the ARFX Options Menu to dial in temperature, tint, and contrast. Rarely is the wall’s brightness ever turned up to 100 percent. Most likely you will be working at between 40 to 60 percent or less, sometimes as low as 10 percent. This will allow the filmmaker full control to get the color and saturation of the virtual lighting to match the physical set through the lens—like a single world captured in-camera. Sunset captured on-set of Discovery’s Tales From the Explorer’s Club series thanks to a combination of lighting from the real world and from the imagery on the wall. Credit: RichBlackGuy

Sunset captured on-set of Discovery’s Tales From the Explorer’s Club series thanks to a combination of lighting from the real world and from the imagery on the wall. Credit: RichBlackGuy

Iterative Workflow and Flexibility Iterative workflow and flexibility are crucial components of virtual production, offering numerous benefits to filmmakers. By embracing an iterative approach, filmmakers can refine their vision, make necessary adjustments, and continuously improve their virtual production projects. This starts by maintaining a discipline of backing up work and creating non-destructive workflows as the key factor. Flexibility on set is a must, and it’s enabled through a tech rehearsal day where controls can be built to use during the shoot. We always recommend at least a half day of tech rehearsal per shoot day to lock in the look and timing of each critical moment. Being flexible to on-set adjustments makes for a successful shoot. Here, ARwall’s Virtual Production team makes real-time adjustments on set using real-time interfaces. Credit: RichBlackGuy

Being flexible to on-set adjustments makes for a successful shoot. Here, ARwall’s Virtual Production team makes real-time adjustments on set using real-time interfaces. Credit: RichBlackGuy

Virtual Production is a transformative force that is reshaping the film industry. By understanding and applying these five essential tips, filmmakers can harness the true potential of Virtual Production to elevate their projects and create immersive cinematic experiences. At ARwall, we invite you to explore this dynamic world of virtual production and unleash your creativity. Whether you're a seasoned filmmaker or a passionate enthusiast, embrace Virtual Production and join the revolution.

This post was written by Rene Amador & Ryan Arms.



Rene Amador is a Virtual Production Supervisor, and Ryan Arms is a Virtual Production Producer and Virtual Art Director; together they’ve run virtual production depts for major studio projects, commercials, fan films, and everything in between on over 100 deployments. Both work at ARwall, a pioneer in XR in-camera effects, and most recently a major contributor to an Emmy win for the Art, Sets, and Scenic Design of Muppets Haunted Mansion, which used virtual sets for about 70% of the shots, available to stream now on Disney+.