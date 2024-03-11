The 96th Academy Awards were a night of surprises, celebrations, and historic wins. As Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Dolby Theatre, the anticipation was high to see who would take home the industry's most prestigious honors.

From captivating performances to groundbreaking technical achievements, the ceremony showcased the year's best in filmmaking.

Find out who won below!

Who Won the 2024 Academy Awards? Best Picture American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest Best Actor in a Leading Role Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction Best Actress in a Leading Role Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER Best Actor in a Supporting Role Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things Best Actress in a Supporting Role Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER Best Director Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest Best Cinematography El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things Best International Feature Film The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom - WINNER Best Adapted Screenplay American Fiction - WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest Best Original Screenplay Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives Best Live Action Short Film The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - WINNER Best Animated Short Film Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - WINNER Best Animated Feature Film The Boy and the Heron - WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Best Documentary Short The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop - WINNER

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Best Documentary Feature Film Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER Best Original Song The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? from Barbie - WINNER Best Original Score American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things Best Makeup and Hairstyling Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER

Society of the Snow Best Costume Design Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER Best Editing Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things Best Sound The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest - WINNER Best Production Design Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER Best Visual Effects The Creator

Godzilla Minus One - WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

