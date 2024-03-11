The 96th Academy Awards were a night of surprises, celebrations, and historic wins. As Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Dolby Theatre, the anticipation was high to see who would take home the industry's most prestigious honors.

From captivating performances to groundbreaking technical achievements, the ceremony showcased the year's best in filmmaking.

Find out who won below!

Who Won the 2024 Academy Awards?

Best Picture

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Best Director

  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Poor Things

Best International Feature Film

  • The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
  • Io Capitano, Italy
  • Perfect Days, Japan
  • Society of the Snow, Spain
  • The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • American Fiction - WINNER
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Best Live Action Short Film

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - WINNER

Best Animated Short Film

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - WINNER

Best Animated Feature Film

  • The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Short

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop - WINNER
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Documentary Feature Film

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER

Best Original Song

  • The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
  • I’m Just Ken from Barbie
  • It Never Went Away from American Symphony
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
  • What Was I Made For? from Barbie - WINNER

Best Original Score

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things - WINNER
  • Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things - WINNER

Best Editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Poor Things

Best Sound

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Best Production Design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things - WINNER

Best Visual Effects

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One - WINNER
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon


Let us know what you thought of the results in the comments!

