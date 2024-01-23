With an air of excitement and glamour, the Oscars acknowledge outstanding artistic contributions and reflect the evolving landscape of global cinema.

As the red carpet rolls out and the stars gather, the world tunes in to witness a night of dazzling fashion, heartfelt speeches, and the anticipation of who will take home the coveted golden statuettes.

But none of that can happen until we have the nominees.

This year's video was hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

Check them out below.

2024 Academy Award Nominations Best Picture American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest Actor in a Leading Role Bradley Cooper

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti

Cillian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright Actress in a Leading Role Annette Bening

Lily Gladstone

Sandra Huller

Carey Mulligan

Emma Stone Actor in a Supporting Role Sterling K Brown

Robert De Niro

Robert Downey Jr

Ryan Gosling

Mark Ruffalo Actress in a Supporting Role Emily Blunt

Danielle Brooks

America Ferrera

Jodie Foster

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Directing Justine Triet

Martin Scorsese

Christopher Nolan

Yorgos Lanthimos

Jonathan Glazer Writing (Adapted Screenplay) American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest Writing (Original Screenplay) Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives International Feature Film Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest Animated Feature Film The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Documentary Feature Film Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol Live Action Short Film The Actor

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Documentary Short Film The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

The Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó Animated Short Film Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Film Editing Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Cinematography El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Production Design Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Costume Design Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Music (Original Score) American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Music (Original Song) The Fire Inside

I’m Just Ken

It Never Went Away

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)

What Was I Made For? Makeup and Hairstyling Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow Sound The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest Visual Effects The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

The 96th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 10, 2024, at 7PM EST.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the show for the fourth time.

Let us know what you think of the nominations in the comments.