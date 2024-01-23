With an air of excitement and glamour, the Oscars acknowledge outstanding artistic contributions and reflect the evolving landscape of global cinema.

As the red carpet rolls out and the stars gather, the world tunes in to witness a night of dazzling fashion, heartfelt speeches, and the anticipation of who will take home the coveted golden statuettes.

But none of that can happen until we have the nominees.

This year's video was hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

Check them out below.

2024 Academy Award Nominations

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening
Lily Gladstone
Sandra Huller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown
Robert De Niro
Robert Downey Jr
Ryan Gosling
Mark Ruffalo

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt
Danielle Brooks
America Ferrera
Jodie Foster
Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Directing

Justine Triet
Martin Scorsese
Christopher Nolan
Yorgos Lanthimos
Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

International Feature Film

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Live Action Short Film

The Actor
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
The Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over!

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside
I’m Just Ken
It Never Went Away
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)
What Was I Made For?

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

The 96th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 10, 2024, at 7PM EST.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the show for the fourth time.

Let us know what you think of the nominations in the comments.

