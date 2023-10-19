Cassian Elwes (Mudbound, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Dallas Buyers Club) is back for an 11th year, working with The Black List on his Independent Screenwriting Fellowship.

The Fellowship will grant up to two writers an all-expenses paid trip to the 2024 Sundance Film Festival with Mr. Elwes, dependent on CDC travel guidelines at the time of the Festival.

Unrepresented feature writers with an independent sensibility who have made less than $5,000 in aggregate in their film or television writing careers will be able to opt into consideration via the Black List website until November 20, 2023.

At that time, the Black List will choose ten screenplays imbued with an independent spirit by unrepresented screenwriters, which will be sent on to Mr. Elwes for his consideration. The fellowship recipients will be selected by Mr. Elwes by calendar year's end.

REQUIREMENTS

Entrants must host a script on blcklst.com for at least one week during the submission period.

Entrants must be the sole and exclusive author of the screenplay submitted.

Entrants agree to the terms of the submission agreement.

Entrants must be over the age of 18 and competent to contract.

Entrant must not have earned more than $5,000 in the aggregate in connection with any prior film or television writing work.

If selected, the Entrant is available to be flown to Salt Lake City, UT from a major American airport in order to attend the Sundance Film Festival on or about January 18, 2024, pending COVID-19 travel restrictions. Please note, in the event Entrant is selected but is not able to attend the Sundance Film Festival on such date, Mr. Elwes will have the right, but not the obligation, to award the Fellowship to the runner up.